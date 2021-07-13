Patsy Ann Verucchi

Published 11:45 am Tuesday, July 13, 2021

By Staff Reports

Dec. 21, 1938 – July 12, 2021

Private family graveside services for Patsy Ann Verucchi, 82, of Natchez who died Monday July 12, 2021 in Natchez will be 10 a.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Verucchi was born December 21, 1938, in Meadville, the daughter of Charles C. Walker and Sally Smith Walker.

She was a member of Assumption Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Edward G. Verucchi.

Survivors include her sons, Robert C. Verucchi, Kenneth G. Verucchi and spouse Stephanie P. Verucchi, Keith L. Verucchi and spouse Brooke W. Verucchi; grandchildren, Stacy Cook and spouse Russell Cook, Rachel Verucchi and spouse Rami, Katherine Verucchi, Kylee Verucchi, Jordan Verucchi and Mary Lawrence Verucchi; great grandchildren, Carter Cook, Olivia Cook and Henri Verucchi.

Memorials may be made to Assumption Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.

