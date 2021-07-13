Aug. 27, 1942 – July 10, 2021

NATCHEZ — Roger Wayne Arnold, 78, of Natchez, went peacefully to be with the Lord and enter into his heavenly home on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at UMMC, Jackson, MS, with his son Jay at his bedside. Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 14, at Laird Funeral Home, 408 N. Union St., Natchez, 601-442-3636, with visitation from 10:30 -11:30 a.m. and a Celebration of Life service to follow at 11:30 a.m. with the Reverend Glen Harrigill officiating. His burial service will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 106 Morgantown Road, Natchez.

Pallbearers are Chad Huber, Josh Wells, Nash Sanders, Will Moffett, Scott Hume, and William Boles.

Honorary pallbearers are David Wood, Dickey King, and Larry Graham.

Roger was born on August 27, 1942, in the home of his parents, Percy Quinn Arnold and Fannie Huber Arnold and was a graduate of Natchez High School, class of 1960. He worked for Armstrong Tire Company for 24 years before joining his father, Percy Arnold in the home construction industry.

Roger is preceded in death by his parents, Percy Quinn Arnold and Fannie Huber Arnold, his wife Maggie Sue Smith Arnold, and sons Steven Wayne Arnold and Eugene Earl Heidelberg.

Roger is survived by his son Jay Alan Arnold (Scottie), daughter Robby Sue Guzy (Ray), and daughter Stacy Lynn Moffett. He is also survived by sisters Patricia Fay Wood, Barbara Sue King (Dickey), and Diane Arnold (Larry). Additionally, Roger is survived by grandsons, Will Moffett, Jeremy Arnold, and many other grand and great grandchildren.

Roger had a personal relationship with our Lord, knew he was saved, and eagerly anticipated spending eternity with God. He was a longtime member of Riverside Baptist Church, Vidalia, Louisiana. Roger had many relatives and friends in the Natchez area and they all knew of his big heartiness, concern and love for them. He will be missed.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: Department of Psychiatry, UMMC, 2500 North State St., Jackson, MS 39216

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com