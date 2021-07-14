DHS names Map Inc. to provide Head Start services in Adams County, surrounding areas

JACKSON — The Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Children and Families, Office of Head Start has named MAP Inc. to provide Head Start and Early Head Start services in Adams, Jefferson, Amite, and Wilkinson Counties beginning July 1, 2021.

MAP Inc. will provide these services in accordance with the requirements of the Improving Head Start for School Readiness Act of 2007 Act and the Head Start Program Performance Standards.

Founded on September 13, 1966, by a 12-member Board of Directors comprised of six Black and six White men, MAP, Inc. is a community-based Head Start agency with more than 54 years of experience and know-how in providing high quality comprehensive early childhood education and family development services.

MAP, Inc. accepts this opportunity to serve additional counties with humility and will work in partnership with families, public schools, PRVO and other service providers in each county to provide a Head Start experience that promotes success in school and life for the children.

In keeping with its mission statement: “Cultivating Communities, Preparing Families and Educating Young Minds,” MAP Inc. will continue building on the long rich history of AJFC in planning and implementing its programs and activities.

MAP Inc. is headquartered at 1751 Morson Road, Jackson, Mississippi 39209. Dr. Bobby E. Brown is the Chief Executive Officer.

AJFC Community Action Agency, Inc. is honored to have had the opportunity to provide comprehensive services to the children and families of Southwest Mississippi for 54 years as a Head Start grantee and is looking forward to continuing to serve our communities as a leader in the fight for social, educational and health equity.

Guided by our diverse Board of Directors, AJFC remains a trusted, vital institution and we are hard at work everyday to address the conditions faced by the low-income communities that we serve.

MAP Inc. and AJFC share a long productive working relationship and commitment for excellence in Head Start through regular contact and mutual respect for the knowledge and expertise each agency has to offer.

This contact affords us the opportunity to provide for a smooth, seamless and timely transition of services to meet the immediate and continuous needs of the children and families in each county. Also, both agencies share a strong relationship in support of Head Start as we are consistent participants and supporters of Head Start initiatives and associations at the state, regional and national levels.

During the next weeks MAP. Inc. and AJFC will plan and work together to help ensure that each community is informed of what is needed and how each can ensure an orderly and timely continuation of Head Start services in the affected areas.

This information will be available on MAP’s website www.mapheadstart.org, AJFC’s website www.ajfccaa.org and through local media in each county.