Oct. 24, 1936 – July 14, 2021

Charles David Beaver, 84, passed away at home on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, after a lengthy illness. Services will be held at Chancellor Funeral Home, Florence, Mississippi, on Saturday, July 17, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be prior to the service at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Lakewood Memorial Park in Jackson. Dr. James Russell Dumas, Mr. Beaver’s cousin, will officiate the service.

Mr. Beaver was born in Jackson, Mississippi, on October 24, 1936, to Luther Galloway Beaver and Ruth Watkins Beaver. He was a graduate in the 1954 class of Central High School and a 1959 graduate from the School of Business and Industry at Mississippi State University. While attending Mississippi State, Mr. Beaver was a Center/Nose Guard on the Bulldog football team, a member of the Delta Chi chapter of Kappa Sigma Fraternity and the Delta Lambda chapter of Alpha Kappa Psi Business Fraternity. Mr. Beaver continued his love and support throughout his life to all things Mississippi State University.

Upon his graduation from Mississippi State, he and his brother, Luther Galloway Beaver, Jr. (Sonny), joined their father in Downtown Jackson at Beaver Brothers Furniture Company. He married Paulette Beaver and they welcomed two children, Christy and Paul. For many years he held an accountant position at Quinn Brothers Cattle Co. and later became a long-time member of the staff at Baptist Health Systems. Mr. Beaver was also an 11-year member of the Mississippi Air National Guard, obtaining his pilot’s license while enjoying his love of flying.

In his spare time, Mr. Beaver enjoyed working on any kind of engine, being on his farm and spending time with his immediate and large extended family.

Mr. Beaver was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean Shortridge Beaver, whom he had known during his school years and their friendship was rekindled at a Central High School reunion.

He is survived by his daughter, Christine Adele Beaver Williams, his son, Paul David Beaver and his wife Andrea, his grandchildren; Kate Williams Webb (Blake), Virginia Williams, Margaret Williams, Jordan Beaver and Jayden Beaver Erickson (Scott) and his great-grandchildren; Audrey Kirby, Issac, Avery, Elijah and Dalton Erickson. He is also survived by a large and loving extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins that were dear to his heart.

Pallbearers are George Paul, Perry Collette, Walton Blake Webb, Brantley Moore, Mark Paul, and Darren Reinhardt.

Hattie Rose Green Fleming

Hattie Rose Green Fleming, 79, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Zachary, La. Services have been entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home of Baton Rouge.