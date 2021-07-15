Crime reports: Friday, July 16, 2021
Natchez Police Department
No arrests
Reports — Wednesday
False alarm on Main Street.
Suspicious activity on Pecan Way.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.
Reports — Tuesday
Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Loud noise/music on Lafayette Street.
Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.
Theft on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
False alarm on Main Street.
Welfare concern/check on Woodlawn Avenue.
Accident on Devereux Drive.
Accident on Itasca Drive.
Suspicious activity on Mount Carmel Drive.
Reports — Monday
False alarm on South Rankin Street.
Petit larceny on U.S. 61 South.
Accident on Government Fleet Road.
Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.
Abandoned vehicle on West Steirs Lane.
Two accidents on Ouachita Street.
Accident on Homochitto Street.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Welfare concern/check at Walgreens.
Malicious mischief on Stonehurst Drive.
Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.
Reports — Sunday
Loud noise/music on Briarwood Lane.
Traffic stop at Robert Lewis Middle School.
Traffic stop on Ivy Lane.
Threats on John R. Junkin Drive.
Simple assault on Dumas Drive.
Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop at McLaurin Elementary School.
Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.
False alarm on East Franklin Street.
Harassment on Devereux Drive.
Harassment on Park at the Heights.
Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.
Traffic stop at Walmart Parking Lot.
Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Traffic stop on Woodlawn Avenue.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Tuesday
Troy Tenacious Brooks, 27, 182 Morgantown Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault causing bodily injury. Held on $500.00 bond.
Michael Rollins, 47, 457-B York Road, Natchez, on charge of failure to register as a sex offender. Held without bond.
Keyshawn Marquez Wiley, 26, 914 North Union Street, Natchez, on charge of willful trespassing. Held on $200.00 bond.
Arrests — Monday
Roy Lee Ray, 47, 402 Cranfield Road, Natchez, no charge of parole violation. Held without bond.
Reports — Tuesday
Suspicious activity on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Shots fired on Country Club Drive.
Two intelligence reports on State Street.
Accident on U.S. 61 North.
Lost/stolen tag on State Street.
Harassment on State Street.
Threats on Persimmon Road.
Two accidents on Country Club Drive.
Fire on Steam Plant Road.
Suspicious activity on Woodman Road.
Accident on Palestine Road.
Reports — Monday
Two accidents on Liberty Road.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Disturbing the peace on James Brown Avenue.
Civil matter on State Street.
Civil matter on Broadmoor Drive.
Breaking and entering on Scheffel Road.
Dog problem on Myrtle Drive.
Threats on Cloverdale Drive.
Intelligence report on Wisteria Street.
Accident on Chinkapin Drive.
Accident on Persimmon Road.
Shots fired on Tupelo Drive.
Unwanted subject on Cloverdale Drive.
Reckless driving on Beau Pré Road.
Reports — Sunday
Shots fired at Village Square Apartments.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.
Breaking and entering on Cloverdale Road.
Intelligence report on Steam Plant Road.
Intelligence report on Melanie Road.
Intelligence report on Ogden Road.
Traffic stop on Dumas Drive.
Sexual assault/rape on Wyatt Road.
Intelligence report on Baker Drive.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Wednesday
Victor V. Curry, 35, 112 Tanglewood Drive, Ferriday, on charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of schedule I drugs with intent to distribute, illegal possession of stolen thinngs, introduction of contraband into a penal institution, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm while in possession of controlled substances, possession of schedule II drugs with intent to distribute and possession of schedule IV drugs with intent to distribute.
Ashley Curry, 36, 150 Church Lane, Wildsville, on charges of possession of schedule I drugs with intent to distribute, possession of firearm with controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule II drugs with intent to distribute and possession of schedule IV drugs with intent to distribute.
Darrell O. Hollins, 36, 508 Jasmine Street, Jonesville, on charges of possession of schedule I drugs with intent to distribute, possession of firearm with controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule II drugs with intent to distribute and possession of schedule IV drugs with intent to distribute.
James Townsend Jr., 21, 1208 French Fork Road, Jonesville, court sentenced to $255 court cost for hunting with an improper firearm.
Johnny L. Rice, 34, 459 Concordia Park, Vidalia, on charges of indecent behavior with juvenile(s), computer aided solicitation of a minor.
Johntedshia Rhone, 23, 1206 MLK Drive, Jonesville, on a bench warrant for failure to appear.
Joshua M. Daniels, 29, 1672 Azalea Street, Vidalia, court sentenced to $760 for simple resisting.
Tristan B. Halford, 19, 126, Emfinger Road, Ferriday, court sentenced to $760 of court costs and fine, 14 days community service and six months jail time (suspended) for domestic abuse battery.
Mary H. Pecanty, 36, 211 Poole road, Monterey, court sentencted to $285 for speeding (69/55)
Diante M. Washington, 25, 208 Harris Road, Ferriday, court sentenced to $2,492.50 court costs and fine, two years documented suspension, two years probation for possession of schedule II drugs with intent to distribute.
Landon Jesse Free, 18, 106 Orange Street, Ridgecrest, court sentenced to $360 court costs and fine for criminal trespass.
Arvill Barber, 22, 110 Orange Street, Ridgecrest, court sentenced to $0 court cost and fine with credit for time served (30 days) for criminal trespass.
Arrests — Tuesday
Leonard Parker Jr., 32, 125 Loyd Street, Clayton, on a P&P hold violation.
Reports — Wednesday
Alarms on Logan Sewell Drive
Medical call on Concordia Avenue
Alarms on US 84
Medical call on Natchez Street
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 906
Disturbance on US 84
Criminal damage to property on Louisiana 565
Miscellaneous on Louisiana 129
Auto accident on Mississippi River
Disturbance on Harris Road
Miscellaneous call on Dr. Gibson Road
Disturbance on Ferriday Drive
Fire on Louisiana 15
Miscellaneous call on Westside drive
Miscellaneous call on Harbor Road
Reports — Tuesday
Suspicious person on Belle Grove Circle
Medical call on Skipper Drive
Reports — Monday
Medical call on Robert Gray Street
Unwanted person on Ferriday Drive
Theft on Fudickar Street
Medical call on Palm Street
Welfare check on Belle Grove Circle
Medical call in Natchez
Medical call on Carter Street
Auto accident on Carter Street
Medical call on Stuart Drive
Miscellaneous call on Front Street
Disturbance on Smart Lane
Theft on US 84
Suspicious person on Louisiana 129
Medical call on Concordia Drive
Auto theft on Louisiana 65
Reports — Sunday
Auto accident on Louisiana 568
Fire on 503 Oak Street
Miscellaneous call on Carter Street
Medical call on Louisiana 129
Unwanted person on Simonton Lane
Loose horses on Louisiana 15
Auto accident on Louisiana 425
Theft on Main Street
Cat stuck on Carter Street
Disturbance on Abraham Road
Disturbance on Kyle Road
Medical call on Smith Lane
Theft on US 84
Auto Accident on Louisiana 3196
Medical call on Carter Street
Medical call on Guillory Street
Fire on Moose Lodge Road
Auto accident on Louisiana 425
Miscellaneous call on Dandridge Street
Unwanted person on 7th Street
Auto accident on Louisiana 3232
Reports — Saturday
911 call on Lee Street
Medical call on Mimosa Street
Cruelty to animals on Wildsville Road
Medical call on Louisiana 568
Medical call on US 84
Disturbance on Louisiana 566
Auto accident on Louisiana 15
Miscellaneous call on Ralphs Road
Disturbance on Butch Road
Disturbance on Carter Street
Welfare check on Lee Street
Miscellaneous call on Eagle Road
Medical call on First Street
Aggravated assault on Nickels Road
Reports — Friday
Disturbance on Sunflower Lane
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 568
Cruelty to animals on Mimosa Street
Medical call on Shady Acres Circle
Attempted break-in on Washington Heights Road
Medical call on Cedar Street