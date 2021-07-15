Crime reports: Friday, July 16, 2021

Natchez Police Department

No arrests

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on Main Street.

Suspicious activity on Pecan Way.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Reports — Tuesday

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Loud noise/music on Lafayette Street.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Theft on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

False alarm on Main Street.

Welfare concern/check on Woodlawn Avenue.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Itasca Drive.

Suspicious activity on Mount Carmel Drive.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on South Rankin Street.

Petit larceny on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on Government Fleet Road.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Abandoned vehicle on West Steirs Lane.

Two accidents on Ouachita Street.

Accident on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Welfare concern/check at Walgreens.

Malicious mischief on Stonehurst Drive.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Reports — Sunday

Loud noise/music on Briarwood Lane.

Traffic stop at Robert Lewis Middle School.

Traffic stop on Ivy Lane.

Threats on John R. Junkin Drive.

Simple assault on Dumas Drive.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at McLaurin Elementary School.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on East Franklin Street.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Harassment on Park at the Heights.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop at Walmart Parking Lot.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Woodlawn Avenue.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Troy Tenacious Brooks, 27, 182 Morgantown Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault causing bodily injury. Held on $500.00 bond.

Michael Rollins, 47, 457-B York Road, Natchez, on charge of failure to register as a sex offender. Held without bond.

Keyshawn Marquez Wiley, 26, 914 North Union Street, Natchez, on charge of willful trespassing. Held on $200.00 bond.

Arrests — Monday

Roy Lee Ray, 47, 402 Cranfield Road, Natchez, no charge of parole violation. Held without bond.

Reports — Tuesday

Suspicious activity on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Shots fired on Country Club Drive.

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Lost/stolen tag on State Street.

Harassment on State Street.

Threats on Persimmon Road.

Two accidents on Country Club Drive.

Fire on Steam Plant Road.

Suspicious activity on Woodman Road.

Accident on Palestine Road.

Reports — Monday

Two accidents on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Disturbing the peace on James Brown Avenue.

Civil matter on State Street.

Civil matter on Broadmoor Drive.

Breaking and entering on Scheffel Road.

Dog problem on Myrtle Drive.

Threats on Cloverdale Drive.

Intelligence report on Wisteria Street.

Accident on Chinkapin Drive.

Accident on Persimmon Road.

Shots fired on Tupelo Drive.

Unwanted subject on Cloverdale Drive.

Reckless driving on Beau Pré Road.

Reports — Sunday

Shots fired at Village Square Apartments.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Breaking and entering on Cloverdale Road.

Intelligence report on Steam Plant Road.

Intelligence report on Melanie Road.

Intelligence report on Ogden Road.

Traffic stop on Dumas Drive.

Sexual assault/rape on Wyatt Road.

Intelligence report on Baker Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Victor V. Curry, 35, 112 Tanglewood Drive, Ferriday, on charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of schedule I drugs with intent to distribute, illegal possession of stolen thinngs, introduction of contraband into a penal institution, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm while in possession of controlled substances, possession of schedule II drugs with intent to distribute and possession of schedule IV drugs with intent to distribute.

Ashley Curry, 36, 150 Church Lane, Wildsville, on charges of possession of schedule I drugs with intent to distribute, possession of firearm with controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule II drugs with intent to distribute and possession of schedule IV drugs with intent to distribute.

Darrell O. Hollins, 36, 508 Jasmine Street, Jonesville, on charges of possession of schedule I drugs with intent to distribute, possession of firearm with controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule II drugs with intent to distribute and possession of schedule IV drugs with intent to distribute.

James Townsend Jr., 21, 1208 French Fork Road, Jonesville, court sentenced to $255 court cost for hunting with an improper firearm.

Johnny L. Rice, 34, 459 Concordia Park, Vidalia, on charges of indecent behavior with juvenile(s), computer aided solicitation of a minor.

Johntedshia Rhone, 23, 1206 MLK Drive, Jonesville, on a bench warrant for failure to appear.

Joshua M. Daniels, 29, 1672 Azalea Street, Vidalia, court sentenced to $760 for simple resisting.

Tristan B. Halford, 19, 126, Emfinger Road, Ferriday, court sentenced to $760 of court costs and fine, 14 days community service and six months jail time (suspended) for domestic abuse battery.

Mary H. Pecanty, 36, 211 Poole road, Monterey, court sentencted to $285 for speeding (69/55)

Diante M. Washington, 25, 208 Harris Road, Ferriday, court sentenced to $2,492.50 court costs and fine, two years documented suspension, two years probation for possession of schedule II drugs with intent to distribute.

Landon Jesse Free, 18, 106 Orange Street, Ridgecrest, court sentenced to $360 court costs and fine for criminal trespass.

Arvill Barber, 22, 110 Orange Street, Ridgecrest, court sentenced to $0 court cost and fine with credit for time served (30 days) for criminal trespass.

Arrests — Tuesday

Leonard Parker Jr., 32, 125 Loyd Street, Clayton, on a P&P hold violation.

Reports — Wednesday

Alarms on Logan Sewell Drive

Medical call on Concordia Avenue

Alarms on US 84

Medical call on Natchez Street

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 906

Disturbance on US 84

Criminal damage to property on Louisiana 565

Miscellaneous on Louisiana 129

Auto accident on Mississippi River

Disturbance on Harris Road

Miscellaneous call on Dr. Gibson Road

Disturbance on Ferriday Drive

Fire on Louisiana 15

Miscellaneous call on Westside drive

Miscellaneous call on Harbor Road

Reports — Tuesday

Suspicious person on Belle Grove Circle

Medical call on Skipper Drive

Reports — Monday

Medical call on Robert Gray Street

Unwanted person on Ferriday Drive

Theft on Fudickar Street

Medical call on Palm Street

Welfare check on Belle Grove Circle

Medical call in Natchez

Medical call on Carter Street

Auto accident on Carter Street

Medical call on Stuart Drive

Miscellaneous call on Front Street

Disturbance on Smart Lane

Theft on US 84

Suspicious person on Louisiana 129

Medical call on Concordia Drive

Auto theft on Louisiana 65

Reports — Sunday

Auto accident on Louisiana 568

Fire on 503 Oak Street

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Medical call on Louisiana 129

Unwanted person on Simonton Lane

Loose horses on Louisiana 15

Auto accident on Louisiana 425

Theft on Main Street

Cat stuck on Carter Street

Disturbance on Abraham Road

Disturbance on Kyle Road

Medical call on Smith Lane

Theft on US 84

Auto Accident on Louisiana 3196

Medical call on Carter Street

Medical call on Guillory Street

Fire on Moose Lodge Road

Auto accident on Louisiana 425

Miscellaneous call on Dandridge Street

Unwanted person on 7th Street

Auto accident on Louisiana 3232

Reports — Saturday

911 call on Lee Street

Medical call on Mimosa Street

Cruelty to animals on Wildsville Road

Medical call on Louisiana 568

Medical call on US 84

Disturbance on Louisiana 566

Auto accident on Louisiana 15

Miscellaneous call on Ralphs Road

Disturbance on Butch Road

Disturbance on Carter Street

Welfare check on Lee Street

Miscellaneous call on Eagle Road

Medical call on First Street

Aggravated assault on Nickels Road

Reports — Friday

Disturbance on Sunflower Lane

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 568

Cruelty to animals on Mimosa Street

Medical call on Shady Acres Circle

Attempted break-in on Washington Heights Road

Medical call on Cedar Street