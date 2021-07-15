Aug. 30, 1932 – July 13, 2021

Graveside services for Georgia Rose Carter Williams, 88, of Vidalia, La., will be held Monday, July 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. from the Natchez National Cemetery in Natchez under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday, La.

Family hour will be held Sunday from 3 to 4 p.m. and public visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. COVID-19 guidelines will be observed.

Mrs. Williams, daughter of George and Rachael Lee Carter was born in Vidalia and died at Trinity Medical in Ferriday. She was of the Baptist faith and a private housekeeper for many years for the Currie family.

She leaves to cherish her memories her devoted husband, Frank Williams; her children, Nathaniel Williams of Vidalia; Herbert Williams of Waterproof, La.; Rachel W. Jones (David) of Belleville, Mich.; Andria Minor of Garland, Texas; twelve grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Also her extended family, the late Monty, Martha and Guy Currie; Trudy Carr and her husband, Frank of Shreveport, La., and Vickie Currie of Madison.

Mrs. Williams is preceded in death by her parents, one son, Charles D. Williams and one daughter, Paula Cubie, one sister, Critty Montgomery

