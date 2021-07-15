Joseph Williams

May 1, 1951 – July 11, 2021

NATCHEZ — Services for Joseph “Joe Man” Williams, 70, of Natchez, who died Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Natchez will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Pastor Douglas Logan Sr. officiating.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home and on Sunday, July 18, 2021 from 12 p.m. until time of the service at the church. The visitation at the funeral home is a walk-through visitation and you are required to wear a mask.

Joseph was born May 1, 1951, in Natchez, the son of Addie Davis Rounds and Bennie Williams. He was a 1972 graduate of South Natchez High School and was previously employed as an oil-field worker. Joseph was a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church. He loved watching western shows/movies, Lifetime network, news channel and football.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, grandparents, stepfather, two siblings and a niece.

Joseph leaves to cherish his memories: two children, Lolitha Packnett (James) and Jonathan Tee McMorris; grandchildren: Queona Russ (Cameron), Galen Galmore, Gerald Galmore, Jakerriya Harris and Jordan McMorris Jr.; great-grandchildren, Khali, Aubrie, GaZella, A’amir, Jordan; his siblings, Will Jones (Carolyn), Agnes Davis, Geraldine Brown (James), Harriet Flowers (Charles), Wesley Williams, Georgia Green and companion Levester, Ramona Rounds and Elaine Rizek (Randy) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and special friends, William and Jessie. “Joe Man” as he is affectionately known will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.