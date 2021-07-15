VIDALIA — Funeral services for Randy Young Sr., 72, of Vidalia, La., who passed July 7, 2021, at Cornerstone Hospital, W. Monroe, La., will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Greater Mt. Carmel M.B.C., with Pastor Doug Logan officiating.

Burial will follow at the Vidalia Cemetery under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Randy Gene Young Sr. was born July 11, 1948, Ferriday, La., the son of Clem Young and Carrie Lyles.

He is preceded in death by his father; his wife, Charlotte Saul Young.

Memories of his life will be cherished by his mother, Carrie Lyles; three sons, Kim Saul, William Saul (Diane), all of Vidalia, La., Randy Young Jr. (Jacquesse), South Bend, Ind.; two Karen Gaylor (Keith), Jacksonville, Fla., Sharon Saul; one brother, Michael Lyles (Eloise), both of Vidalia, La.; three sisters, Gwen Taylor (Billy), Toledo, Ohio, Carolyn Jamison, Atlanta, Ga., Vicky Alexander, Natchez; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a number of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com