Verl L. Day

NATCHEZ — Services for Verl “Larry” L. Day Sr., 87, of Vidalia, La., will be held at Natchez National Cemetery.

Verl was born on Monday, April 16, 1934, in Deadwood, S.D., and passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021 in Ferriday, La. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. Verl retired after several years from Texaco.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Day of Acme, La.; father, Verl Day of Deadwood, S.D.; mother and stepfather, Wilma “Sally” Cadwell and Ray of Newcastle, Wyo.; brother, Jerry Day of Spearfish, S.D.; and son-in-law, Jerry McLain of Ferriday, La.

Verl leaves behind his wife, Shirley Owens Day of Vidalia, La.; son, Verl “Boo” Day, Jr. of Batchelor, LA; son, Gerald “Jibs” Day of Jonesville, La.; daughter, Pattie “Sis” Day of Jonesville, La.; daughter, Sandra “Sandy” McLain of Ferriday, La.; and daughter, Sharon McLaughin and her husband Robert of MS; step-daughter, Nicole Grace and her husband Kevin of Petal; step-son, Mark Smith of Tenn.; 16 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.