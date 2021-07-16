Crime reports: Saturday, July 17, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

Roniqua Rone McKnight, 26, 500 West Steirs Lane, Natchez, on charges of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear and disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Bond set at $500.00 for first contempt of court: failure to appear charge and $750.00 on second contempt of court: failure to appear charge. No bond set for disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace charge.

Reports — Friday

Shots fired on Brenham Avenue.

Suspicious activity on Woodlawn Avenue.

Traffic stop at Sprint Mart.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop on Dumas Drive.

Two traffic stops on B Street.

Traffic stop at Walgreens.

False alarm on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

False alarm on O’Ferrall Street.

Accident on South Canal Street.

Traffic stop on North Union Street.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Property damage on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Hit and run on East Franklin Street.

Disturbance on Grand Soleil Boulevard.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Jeff Davis Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop at Memorial Park.

Reports — Wednesday

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Robbery on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on Lynda Lee Drive.

Theft on Alta Road.

Traffic stop on B Street.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Loud noise/music on Lewis Drive.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop at Walgreens.

Traffic stop at Merit Health.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Troy Tenacious Brooks, 27, 182 Morgantown Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault by physical menace. Held on $500.00 bond.

Vincent Jackson, 49, 47 Jasmine Street, Fayette, on charges of disturbing the peace. Held on $500.00 bond.

John Christopher Johnson, 45, 21 Foster Mound Road, Natchez, on charge of stalking. Released on $500.00 bond.

Dementric Vershaun McKnight, 29, 35 Brenham Avenue, Natchez, charged with murder. Released on $100,000 bond.

Todd Wayne Zaidle, 30, 116 Covington Road Apt. 53, Vidalia, La., on charge of contempt of court. Held without bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Ryan Joel Parker, 32, 25 Jones Road, Natchez, on charges of failure to register as a sex offender and failure to register with employee. Released on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Friday

Welfare concern/check on Grave Avenue.

Reports — Thursday

Disturbing the peace on Center Street.

Suspicious activity on Anna’s Bottom Road.

Harassment on State Street.

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Two accidents on U.S. 61 North.

Trespassing on State Street.

Intelligence report on Ogden Road.

Disturbance on Mississippi State Highway 553.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Theft on Duck Pond Road.

Two intelligence reports on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Disturbance on Morgantown Road.

Dog problem on Sara Lane.

Disturbance on Lower Woodville Road.

Disturbance on Brooklyn Drive.

Reports — Wednesday

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Intelligence report on Aldrich Street.

False alarm on Ruby Lane.

Traffic stop on Opal Drive.

Intelligence report on Wyatt Road.

Threats on U.S. 61 South.

Unwanted subject on Johnson Circle.

Warrant/affidavit on Ogden Road.



Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Reports — Friday

Miscellaneous call on US 84

Vehicle hit horse on Louisiana 425

Reports — Thursday

Theft on US 84

Auto Accident on N Hickory Street

Hit and run on Vail Acres Road

Unwanted person on Ron Road

Unwanted person on Sycamore Street

Unwanted person on Louisiana 569

Auto accident on US 84

Medical call on Lincoln Avenue

Medical call on Maryland Avenue

Medical call on Green Acres Road

Hit and run on Woodmount Drive

Alarms on Griffin Street

Miscellaneous call on Ferriday Drive

Miscellaneous call on Fisherman Drive

Fire on Louisiana 425

Stolen property on Louisiana 55