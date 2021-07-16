FAYETTE — Services for Raymond Shaw, 65, of Fayette, formerly of Chicago, Ill., who died Thursday, July 1, 2021, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, will be held Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Hollywood Baptist Church in Fayette with Reverend James Jones Jr. officiating.

Burial will follow at the Hollywood Baptist Church cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home. Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.