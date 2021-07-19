Aug. 9, 1950 – July 13, 2021

Funeral Services for, Johnny W. Brown, 70, of Natchez, who died July 13, 2021, will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel with Pastor Joe Pickett officiating.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

He was born August 9, 1950.

He was a retired Utility Lineman Assistant and a member of Zion Hill #1 Baptist Church in Natchez. His other interests include watching sports and attending sports events, traveling and going to movies.

He is preceded in death by his grandmothers Katie Conrad and Rosie Walls; father, Johnny Brown Sr., mother, Alma Jean Brown; brothers, Ronald and Artice Brown; uncles, Willie Brown and James Conrad.

Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Dr. Geraldine Brown; son, Eddie Turner (Vikki); brothers, Charlie Brown and Kevin Brown (Doris), sisters, Kathy Singleton (Thaddaus) and Karen Marvel; daughters-of-his- heart, Joyce Hargrave and DaJauna Butler; grandchildren, Kayla Turner, Dominique Turner, and Lauren Brown; great-grandson, Kylin Turner; nieces and nephews; cousins and special cousins, Parmer Brown Alma Santiago, and Willie James Conrad; Godchildren, Joseph Marvel and Nayzja Smith, and many loving friends.

Pallbearers will be Harry Fleming, Greg Brown, Dr. Warren Dwayne Brown, Timothy Washington, Cornell Lewis, and Hannibal Yearby.

