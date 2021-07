Aug. 3, 1930 – July 17, 2021

Funeral services for Lawrence E. Smith, 90 of Ferriday, La., will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. with Bro. James King officiating.

Interment will follow at Wilbanks Cemetery, Jena, LA, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.