Miami native, business owner offers a selection of unique items from home

Sophia Conde, 23, spends a lot of her time these days in her happy place, a loft above the Conde Contemporary art gallery in downtown Natchez.

It’s where a collection of feel-good and self-care items are sold. It contains things that Conde missed from her hometown of Miami that she couldn’t find in Natchez, she said.

Her family moved to Natchez amid the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

The shop is simply called “Mother’s” because its contents are things that are inspired by the unique taste of Conde’s mom, Stacy, who co-owns the store.

The products — or “hippie stuff” as she described them — are primarily eco-friendly, cruelty-free, natural and organic products made in the United States. Incense, crystals, natural and organic skin care items, hair care, bath salts, deodorant, herbal teas and CBD cookies are just a few of its offerings.

Mother’s was an unplanned follow-up to the opening of the gallery towards the end of last year, Conde said.

“It was not always in the plan,” she said. “I think it was just because … it was just a convenience to us. … The gallery opened in the middle of the pandemic and (Mother’s) opened slightly after that. It was fun project that me and my mom could do.”

Conde said she has worked for her mom since before she finished high school doing a lot of the digital marketing and background work for the gallery’s online space. She has a computer desk sitting at the corner of Mother’s where she can work and keep the store.

A decorative window display inside Conde Contemporary is the only allude to the small store tucked into the upstairs of the art gallery. Conde said the store has attracted interesting groups of people who are interested in similar things as she.

“There is actually a small community of Wiccans here, which is pretty cool. We started ordering herbs by special request and will fulfill orders as they come in. It has been a lot of fun and we’ve been having a good time.”

Almost everything offered there is meant to help pamper and relax the user, including a weekly yoga class that Conde hosts, she said.

Classes are $20 per session and last from 6:45 to 8 p.m. on Friday nights.

The class alternates between restorative yoga and yoga nidra — a guided meditation — which are both gentle on the body and friendly to beginner and intermediate level students.

Mother’s also offers complimentary facials, so shoppers can feel pampered and have a chance to try out a product before buying it.

The store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Online purchases can also be made at mothersnatchez.com.