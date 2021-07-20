Court Case Conclusions: July 21, 2021

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of July 9-15:

Keimon Cartrell Brice charged with possession of a controlled substance: crack cocaine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Brian Edward Roberts charged with possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Derrick J. Chatman charged with sexual battery. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Whitley Williams charged with possession of a controlled substance: marijuana with intent. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Whitley Williams charged with trafficking of a controlled substance: THC Edibles. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Whitley Williams charged with possession of a controlled substance: THC Edibles. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Tyrone Thomas Trice charged with possession of a controlled substance: THC Edibles. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Tyrone Thomas Trice charged with possession of a controlled substance: marijuana with intent. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Tyrone Thomas Trice charged with trafficking of a controlled substance: THC Edibles. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of July 9-15:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, July 14:

Tony Holmes, age not provided, charged with trespassing. Fine satisfied by six days served in jail.

Ryan Garrett Porter, 39, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Case remanded to files.

Ryan Garrett Porter, 39, charged with resisting or obstructing arrest. Case remanded to files.

Darrell Darnell Ross, 39, charged with willful trespassing. Case remanded to files.

Darrell Darnell Ross, 39, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Case remanded to files.

Jalisa Doretha Bradford, 32, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Case remanded to files.

Jerry Wayne Rodgers, 72, charged with Assault, Simple Assault; attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm. Case dismissed.

Cameron Leshaun Washington, 20, charged with Simple Assault; attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm. Case remanded to files.

Kenneth Noah Fife, 19, pleaded guilty to Controlled Substance: First/second Offender/Unlawful possession of marijuana. Fine set at $523.75.

Lucas McLeod Maloney, 28, charged with resisting or obstructing arrest. Case remanded to files.

Roniqua McKnight, age not provided, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $648.75.

Tuesday, July 13:

Eric Dwayne Dennis, 42, charged with Assault, Aggravated Domestic Violence. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Dantavius Terrell Watson, 31, charged with Weapons – Felon Carrying Concealed Weapon. Case dismissed.

Xavier Marquis Marvel, 31, charged with Sale, Transfer, Manufacture, Distribute, etc., During 12 Consecutive Month Period. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Demetric V. McKnight, 29, charged with Controlled Substance Violations. Case remanded to files.

Demetric Vershaun McKnight, 29, charged with attempted murder. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Wednesday, July 7:

Kyser Nathan Edwards, 34, pleaded guilty to failure to yield to blue lights and sirens. Fine set at $252.50.

Brandon Rayshawn Thompson, 29, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Donald Ray Thompson, 32, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.