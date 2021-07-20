Courthouse Records: July 21, 2021

Adams County

July 9-15

Civil suits:

Charles Everett Ratcliffe III v. Franklin Latta Ratcliffe. (Partition of Lands and Other Relief with Request for Admissions)

Estate of James Terry Brown.

Estate of Theodore Erle Drane.

Austin Wiggins v. Gabrielle Dawson.

Divorces:

Estella Williams and Forrest Williams. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Dan Washington v. Cynthia Williams Washington.

Marriage license applications:

Edgar Javon Green, 31, Natchez to Malisha Lashay Johnson, 33, Natchez.

Johnny Ray Tolliver, 23, Sicily Island, La. to Rodranequa Shanquilla R. Terrell, 24, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

July 8-14

Bennett M. Jeansonne and Amanda F. Jeansonne to Stephen Thomas Edwards and Mary Margaret Edwards, lot 5 and a portion of lots 4 and 6 of the subdivision of the J.R. Lynch property.

Fry Building, LLC to Fry Building Transfer, LLC, a part of lot 4, Square 11 of the City of Natchez.

Walter Davis III to Fry Building Transfer, LLC, land being on the southwest side of Franklin Street between Pearl and Wall Streets.

Mason Lee Green Jr. and Deborah S. Green to Samuel P. Gore III and Carla Raworth Gore, lot 33 Woodhaven Subdivision, Second Development.

Larry F. Jackson to Susan Marie Enos, lot 1 Hammets Morgantown Subdivision.

James L. Harper Sr. to Destiny Gossett and Devon Harper, lot 29, being a 6.58 +/- acre portion of lot 3 Travelers Rest Plantation.

Kevin Aaron to Barbara White and Thomas White Jr., land beginning at a point on the north side of Union Street extension.

John W. Smith and Blythe D. Smith to Derrick Craig Sanderson and Christiana Lydia Myers, lot 38 Glenwood Subdivision.

Faye B. Lehmann to Charles Vinson Mizell Jr. and Charity A. Mizell, lot 49 The Trees Subdivision (First Development).

Edward C. Graves to John Robbins, a 5.76 Acre Portion of Retirement Plantation.

Jarett Rodriguez and Jason N. Rodriguez to Chad L. Chandler, lot 59 Corrected Roselawn Terrace Subdivision Part 2 Revised.

Par-Co Drilling, Inc. to Parks Properties, LLC, lot 90, an 11.65 acre portion of Elgin Plantation.

Andrew Norman and Candice Felter Norman to Sherika R. Davis, the Southeast half of lot 11 Oakland Park Subdivision.

Mortgages:

July 8-14

Stephen Thomas Edwards and Mary Margaret Edwards to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 5 and a portion of lots 4 and 6 of the subdivision of the J.R. Lynch property.

Carla Raworth Gore and Samuel P. Gore III to JPMorgan Chase Bank, lot 33 Woodhaven Subdivision, Second Development.

Susan Marie Enos to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 1 Hammets Morgantown Subdivision.

Jester’s Land Management, Inc. to Delta Bank, Vidalia Branch, lots 340 and 125 Montebello Subdivision.

Joette S. Maroski and Philip H. Crothers to Quicken Loans, LLC, lot 4 The Trees Subdivision (Second Development).

Derrick Craig Sanderson and Christiana Lydia Myers to Open Mortgage, LLC, lot 38 Glenwood Subdivision.

Joseph E. Sims and Aradia L. Sims to Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage, lot 40 Mayfair Subdivision, Second Development.

Charles Vinson Mizell Jr. and Charity A. Mizell to Weichert Financial Services, lot 49 The Trees Subdivision (First Development).

John Robbins to Progressive Bank, a 5.76 Acre Portion of Retirement Plantation.

Chad L. Chandler to Delta Bank, Vidalia Branch, lot 59 Corrected Roselawn Terrace Subdivision Part 2 Revised.

Les Chic Events, LLC to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lots 1, 2 and 3 of Block 1 East Side Subdivision.

Sherika R. Davis to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, the Southeast half of lot 11 Oakland Park Subdivision.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, July 15

Civil cases:

Curtis Dunmore v. Roy Rice.

Dore Singleton v. Lawanda Green.

Mendelson Law v. Twana Butler.

Mendelson Law v. Jacquelyn Thomas.

Mendelson Law v. Lara Biglane.

Mendelson Law v. Willie Johnson.

Mendelson Law v. Maranda Woods.

Mendelson Law v. Barbara Gaines.

Mendelson Law v. Tonika Green.

Mendelson Law v. Lashaun White.

Concordia Bank v. Mary Levy.

Covington Apartments v. Cheryl Painter.

Midland Credit v. Carla Christmas.

Fast Money v. Lee E. Thompson.

United Credit v. Alonzel Johnson.

Concordia Parish

July 9-15

Civil suits:

Natchez Community Hospital, LLC D/B/A Merit Health Natchez v. Leon Wyles.

Succession of Patsy Eskue Huff.

Essential Federal Credit Union v. John Coleman.

Essential Federal Credit Union v. Theresa Coleman.

Conn Appliances, Inc. v. Michael Slater.

First Tower Loan, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Natchez v. Norvill N. Box III.

Clifton Smith v. William Morgan Jr.

Clifton Smith v. Thelma Lee M. Morgan.

Divorces:

Denitria Gorham Smith v. James Smith.

Marriage license applications:

Shelby Leonard Case, 27, Clayton to Caroline Renee Hayles, 26, Natchez Miss.

Deed transactions:

Marilyn G. Cowan to J & J Clark Real Estate, LLC, lots 8 and 9 Alabama Plantation.

Jennifer Crawford to Thessilon Juan Koon, lots 3, 4 and 5, Block No. 88 of the Town of Ferriday.

Mary Helen Staggs to Phyllis A. Bunch, lot 136 Gillespie Heights, Third Development.

Stephen L. Donald to Terry Lee Smith, lot 22 Horseshoe Cove Subdivision.

Lisa Deville to Linda Shirley, lot 114 Taconey Subdivision.

Pamela Thomas to Kristen Grezaffi, a portion of lot 41 Cypress Shore Colony, First Development.

JGB Timber, LLC to Double B Construction and Land Services, LLC, lot 17 Deer Park Hunting & Fishing Camp Sites, Third Development.

Mortgages:

J & J Clark Real Estate, LLC to Citizens Progressive Bank, lots 8 and 9 Alabama Plantation.

Johnny Lee Jordan to Residential Acceptance Corporation, lot 4 Cedar Street.

Jester’s Land Management, Inc. to Delta Bank, lot 39 Second Lattimore Acres.

Double B Construction & Land Services, LLC to Winnsboro State Bank & Trust Company, lot 17 Deer Park Hunting & Fishing Camp Sites, Third Development.