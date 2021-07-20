Crime Reports: July 21, 2021
Published 4:57 pm Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Natchez Police Department
Arrests — Thursday
Todd Wayne Zaidle, 30, 303 North Rankin Street, Natchez, on charges of two counts of contempt; default in payment. Find set at $224.00 on first count and $444.00 on second count.
Eric David Mixon, 36, 25124 Taylor Creek Road, Amite, La., on charges of kidnapping and sexual battery. No bond set on either charge.
Reports — Monday
False alarm on Gloucester Court.
Reports — Sunday
Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.
Attempted breaking and entering on Nancy Court.
Theft on Devereux Drive.
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.
Theft on Bingaman Lane.
Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.
Simple assault on Minor Street.
Fight in progress on North Shields Lane.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.
False alarm on Overton Road.
Adams County
Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Monday
None.
Arrests — Sunday
None.
Reports — Monday
False alarm on U.S. 61 North.
Reports — Sunday
Accident on Airport Road.
Intelligence report on West Wilderness Road.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.
Intelligence report on Damon Avenue.
Concordia Parish
Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Monday
Jude Thomas Knight, 49, 242 Marlette Road, Clayton, on charges of theft greater than $750 and careless operation.
Arrests — Sunday
Hailey G. Adams, 21, 632 Deacons Wells Road, Ferriday, on warrant for other agency.
Michael L. Adams, 37, 15048 Louisiana 124, Jonesville, on charges of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule I drugs, possession of schedule II drugs, possession of a fire arm while in possession of controlled substances, felon with possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with obliterated numbers and speeding.
Barney L. Adams, 15048 Louisiana 124, Jonesville, on charges of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule I drugs, possession of schedule II drugs, possession of a firearm while in possession of controlled substances, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm with obliterated numbers.
Kenneth Woods Jr., 23, 408 Louisiana 565, Jonesville, on a P&P hold.
Arrests — Saturday
Randy E Williams, 45, 26A West Lake Drive, Ferriday, on charges of possession of schedule I drugs with intent to distribute, resisting an officer and second-degree battery.
Arrests — Friday
Aaron T. Atkins, 29, 5445 Essenn Lane, Baton Rouge, on charges of possession of schedule I drugs, carrying weapon while in possession of controlled substances, failure to register vehicle.
Alex L. Griffin Jr., 19, 204 Bingham Road, Clayton, on bench warrant for failure to appear.
Chad A. Michel, 39, 1618 Camellia Street, Vidalia, on charges for bench warrant for failure to appear.
Reports — Monday
Auto accident on Louisiana 129
Disturbance on US 84
Auto theft on East Road
Unwanted person on Margaret Circle
Theft on Louisiana 3203
Juvenile problem on Robert Lewis Drive
Bench warrant on US 84
Auto accident on US 84
Auto Accident on US 84
Disturbance on Louisiana 65
Criminal damage to property on Louisiana 907
Miscellaneous call on Townsend Lane
Medical call on Robert Gray Street
Disturbance on Brown Alley
Threats on Westlake Drive
Fire on Louisiana 566
Miscellaneous call on US 84
Medical call on MLK Boulevard
Disturbance on Washington Heights Road
Disturbance on Len Haven Drive
Aggravated Burglary on Louisiana 131
Disturbance on Lee Tyler Road
Possession of stolen property on Moose Lodge Road
Reports — Sunday
Miscellaneous call on Goodin Drive
Disturbance on Ralphs Road
Loose Bovine on Louisiana 565
Nuisance animals on Fisherman Point
Theft on Summer Lane
Medical call on Bayou Drive
Medical call on Louisiana 900
Cruelty to animals on Bailey Circle
Donkeys on Moose Lodge Road
Medical call on Carter Street
Disturbance on Louisiana 565
Miscellaneous call on Carter Street
Medical call on US 84
Disturbance on Miller Street
Medical call on Clark Circle
Fight on US 84
Reports — Saturday
Loose horses on Southside Drive
Medical call on Traxler Road
Disturbance on Carter Street
Alarms on US 84
Miscellaneous call on Cross Street
Welfare check on Louisiana 565
Disturbance on Pear Street
Medical call on US 84
Disturbance on N Grove Drive
Fire on Louisiana 565
Miscellaneous call on Crestview Drive
Disturbance on Ferriday Drive
Fire on Green Acres Road
Disturbance on US 84
Reports — Friday
Medical call on Louisiana 900
Miscellaneous call on Miranda Drive
Miscellaneous call on Levens Addition Road
Medical call on Peach Street
Auto accident on McAdams Road
Medical call on N Grove Drive
Fight on N E.E. Wallace Boulevard
Miscellaneous call on US 84
Reckless driving on US 84
Miscellaneous call on Carter Street
Disturbance on Concordia Park Drive
Medical call on Azalea Street
Medical call on Kyle Road
Unwanted person on N Grove Drive
Medical call on Ralphs Road
Miscellaneous call on Grape Street
