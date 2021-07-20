Crime Reports: July 21, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Todd Wayne Zaidle, 30, 303 North Rankin Street, Natchez, on charges of two counts of contempt; default in payment. Find set at $224.00 on first count and $444.00 on second count.

Eric David Mixon, 36, 25124 Taylor Creek Road, Amite, La., on charges of kidnapping and sexual battery. No bond set on either charge.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on Gloucester Court.

Reports — Sunday

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Attempted breaking and entering on Nancy Court.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Theft on Bingaman Lane.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Simple assault on Minor Street.

Fight in progress on North Shields Lane.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Overton Road.

Adams County

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

None.

Arrests — Sunday

None.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Sunday

Accident on Airport Road.

Intelligence report on West Wilderness Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Intelligence report on Damon Avenue.

Concordia Parish

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Jude Thomas Knight, 49, 242 Marlette Road, Clayton, on charges of theft greater than $750 and careless operation.

Arrests — Sunday

Hailey G. Adams, 21, 632 Deacons Wells Road, Ferriday, on warrant for other agency.

Michael L. Adams, 37, 15048 Louisiana 124, Jonesville, on charges of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule I drugs, possession of schedule II drugs, possession of a fire arm while in possession of controlled substances, felon with possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with obliterated numbers and speeding.

Barney L. Adams, 15048 Louisiana 124, Jonesville, on charges of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule I drugs, possession of schedule II drugs, possession of a firearm while in possession of controlled substances, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm with obliterated numbers.

Kenneth Woods Jr., 23, 408 Louisiana 565, Jonesville, on a P&P hold.

Arrests — Saturday

Randy E Williams, 45, 26A West Lake Drive, Ferriday, on charges of possession of schedule I drugs with intent to distribute, resisting an officer and second-degree battery.

Arrests — Friday

Aaron T. Atkins, 29, 5445 Essenn Lane, Baton Rouge, on charges of possession of schedule I drugs, carrying weapon while in possession of controlled substances, failure to register vehicle.

Alex L. Griffin Jr., 19, 204 Bingham Road, Clayton, on bench warrant for failure to appear.

Chad A. Michel, 39, 1618 Camellia Street, Vidalia, on charges for bench warrant for failure to appear.

Reports — Monday

Auto accident on Louisiana 129

Disturbance on US 84

Auto theft on East Road

Unwanted person on Margaret Circle

Theft on Louisiana 3203

Juvenile problem on Robert Lewis Drive

Bench warrant on US 84

Auto accident on US 84

Auto Accident on US 84

Disturbance on Louisiana 65

Criminal damage to property on Louisiana 907

Miscellaneous call on Townsend Lane

Medical call on Robert Gray Street

Disturbance on Brown Alley

Threats on Westlake Drive

Fire on Louisiana 566

Miscellaneous call on US 84

Medical call on MLK Boulevard

Disturbance on Washington Heights Road

Disturbance on Len Haven Drive

Aggravated Burglary on Louisiana 131

Disturbance on Lee Tyler Road

Possession of stolen property on Moose Lodge Road

Reports — Sunday

Miscellaneous call on Goodin Drive

Disturbance on Ralphs Road

Loose Bovine on Louisiana 565

Nuisance animals on Fisherman Point

Theft on Summer Lane

Medical call on Bayou Drive

Medical call on Louisiana 900

Cruelty to animals on Bailey Circle

Donkeys on Moose Lodge Road

Medical call on Carter Street

Disturbance on Louisiana 565

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Medical call on US 84

Disturbance on Miller Street

Medical call on Clark Circle

Fight on US 84

Reports — Saturday

Loose horses on Southside Drive

Medical call on Traxler Road

Disturbance on Carter Street

Alarms on US 84

Miscellaneous call on Cross Street

Welfare check on Louisiana 565

Disturbance on Pear Street

Medical call on US 84

Disturbance on N Grove Drive

Fire on Louisiana 565

Miscellaneous call on Crestview Drive

Disturbance on Ferriday Drive

Fire on Green Acres Road

Disturbance on US 84

Reports — Friday

Medical call on Louisiana 900

Miscellaneous call on Miranda Drive

Miscellaneous call on Levens Addition Road

Medical call on Peach Street

Auto accident on McAdams Road

Medical call on N Grove Drive

Fight on N E.E. Wallace Boulevard

Miscellaneous call on US 84

Reckless driving on US 84

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Disturbance on Concordia Park Drive

Medical call on Azalea Street

Medical call on Kyle Road

Unwanted person on N Grove Drive

Medical call on Ralphs Road

Miscellaneous call on Grape Street

