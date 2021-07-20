Please support ‘Christmas in July’ fund raiser

Ever wonder how Natchez gets its sparkle during the holiday season?

All the glitz, glamour, and festivities you enjoy each year is made possible by YOU!

Without community support, our small group of men and women volunteers would not be able to dazzle you with a city draped in lights and garland, and family-friendly events that last the whole season.

The Christmas in Natchez Committee would like to extend an invitation to you to be a part of dressing up Natchez for the holidays by attending the Annual Christmas In July Fundraiser.

Let’s get into the Christmas spirit early with a bit of “holiday cheer in the middle of the year.”

Buy your tickets now for a night of cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction poolside at The Pub Thursday, July 22.

Holiday planning comes early for this committee. We meet year-round to make sure your holiday season is festive and beautiful for your whole family.

From the garland that drapes the downtown streets to Memorial Park dripping with icicle lights, and refurbishing the old IP decorations — just know that the Christmas in Natchez Committee has coordinated and planned every last detail.

Let’s not forget the beautiful 34-foot tree that is delicately placed in the center of Main Street each year that takes center stage at our Annual Lighting of the Tree event.

This event, held each year after Thanksgiving, is the official kickoff to the holiday season and brings hundreds to the center of downtown Natchez to take part in this fun, family-friendly atmosphere.

Children can enjoy the North Pole Playground and get a sneak peek of Santa and Mrs. Claus just before we light the tree.

Don’t worry if you miss him there, though, because he visits Natchez once again at our annual Christmas Parade.

Each year, we offer a little something new to our lineup of displays and events.

In recent years we added Caroling in the Park, and last year we added a new Kwanzaa display on the bluff overlooking the river.

This year, we would like to show off our tree by donning her with new ornaments, and hopefully add new wreaths to line the streets of our downtown area.

Without your support, these additions would not be possible, and we thank you for your continued support each year.

COVID may have restricted our events last year, but it didn’t take away our spirit.

Buy your ticket to Christmas in July now at christmasinnatchez.org or purchase them at the door.

Tickets are $50/person or $90/couple. Your ticket includes one glass of house wine or champagne cocktail and hors d’oeuvres, and you can take part in the silent auction on the back patio.

The fundraiser will take place at The Pub at the Castle on Thursday, July 22 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. All proceeds will go to beautifying our City during the holiday season.

Can’t attend? That’s OK! You can make a donation directly on the website. We are a 501c3 through the Natchez-Adams County Community Alliance (a Mississippi non-profit corporation).

Thank you again, Natchez, for your continued support. See you at the Pub!

Jaki M. Robinson is a member of the Christmas in Natchez committee and is vice president and senior CRM at Home Bank.