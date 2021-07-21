Oct. 4, 1948 – July 21, 2021

FERRIDAY — A celebration of life for Peggy Forman Stricklin, 72, of Ferriday who died Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Meadville will be 7 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with one of her dearest friends, Robin Irby officiating.

Burial will be Saturday July 24, 2021 for immediate family only at Riverside Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. until the time of the service at 7 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, at Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Stricklin was born October 4, 1948, in Rosetta, the daughter of Albert Brice Forman and Bonnie Freeman Forman.

She was a certified court reporter for the State of Mississippi and worked for the 17th Chancery Court District for 32 years, retiring from that position in January of 2013. She worked two years in Concordia Parish Courts beginning in 2013. After retiring for a year, she began working for the 4th Chancery Court District where she was still employed. She loved her profession and devoted her entire working career to court reporting.

Mrs. Stricklin was preceded in death by her parents; her oldest son, Gary Wayne “Bubba” Decker, Jr.; her first husband, Gary Wayne Decker, and her second husband, Duane Stricklin; brother-in-law Michael Stricklin; and sister-in-law, Reva Blount Benoit.

She is survived by her husband, Howard Allen Blount; son, Joshua Stricklin and his wife, Bridgette and their two children Tacoma and his wife Hannah and KhaliAnn; daughter, Beth Stricklin Nunnery and her husband, Jeffery; stepdaughter, Tonya Stricklin Mason, and her husband, Patrick and their three children, Sydney, Dayde, and Summer Beebe, and her husband, Robert and their two children, Corbin and Lily; stepdaughter Italy Stricklin Coffman and her husband, Dane and their three children, Dennis, Ory and Emily and her husband, Dale and their son Lincoln; stepson Israel Duane Self, and his wife, Stefanie and their three children, Caleb, Cooper and Cicili; stepdaughter, Ashley Blount Schulte and her husband, Matt and their four children, Matthew, Maddox, Madison Kate, and Mason Allen; a stepson, Kyle Dotson and his two stepdaughters, McKayla and Taylor; stepson Jonathan Dotson and his wife Alisha and their three children, Phoenix, Isabella and Jax; stepson, Raymond Blount and his children, Matthew and Gabriel; grandchildren Rhonda Newman, Dakota Decker, and his wife Leighann, Jordan Wayne Decker and step granddaughter, Ashlyn Carter; two sisters, JoAnn Rymer and Lettie Forman; sister in law, Lynda Blount Cantu; brother in law, Frank Stricklin and his wife Patricia and their three children, Raymond, Michael and Katura; brother in law, Andy Stricklin and his wife Bridget and his two children, Tammy Stricklin Young and her husband, Tony and their children Angela Stricklin James and her husband Wes and their children; sister in law Mollie Stricklin Cornwell and her husband Larry and their two children, Houston and his wife Sounya and their children Brianne Cornwell Lucius and her husband, Jason and their two children; and a host of other family and friends who loved her dearly.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Memorial may be made to the American Cancer Society.

