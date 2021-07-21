Peggy Netherland Norman joined her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. She was 66 years old and a resident of Starkville.

Visitation will be on Friday, July 23 at First United Methodist Church in Starkville, at 1 p.m. with the service beginning at 2 p.m. Graveside service will be conducted at Memorial Gardens in Starkville following the service.

She will be greatly missed by her husband of 45 years, Don Norman; children and their spouses Byron and Elizabeth Norman of Starkville, MS and Lindsey and Brandon Stallings of Germantown, Tenn.; her grandchildren Lillian Norman and Wilson Stallings; her sister and brother-in-law Cathy Oglesby and F.M. Oglesby and loving pet, Cocoa.

She was preceded in death by her parents Pete and Chrysteen Netherland and nephew Andy Oglesby.

Pallbearers will be Byron Norman, Brandon Stallings, F.M. Oglesby, Mark Bullman, Tim Cox and Wayne Tubbs.

