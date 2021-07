NATCHEZ — Services for Henry W. Gordon, Sr., 83, from Natchez, Mississippi, who died July 20, 2021, at his residence will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 26, 2021, at King Solomon Baptist Church, 6 Spring Street, Natchez, Mississippi with Bishop Curtis Smith officiating under the direction of D. Rollins Funeral Home. The body will lie in repose at 10 a.m. until service time on Monday.