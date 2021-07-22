Job fair to take place Aug. 11 at Vidalia convention center

By CHLOE ABERNATHY

The Natchez Democrat

VIDALIA, La. — A job fair will be held at the Vidalia Conference & Convention Center in August.

Natchez Inc., Concordia Chamber of Commerce, Natchez Chamber of Commerce, and Concordia Economic Development are partnering together to provide an opportunity for employers to connect with potential employees Wednesday, August 11.

The job fair will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature employers from the industrial manufacturing and hospitality industries such as Delta Energy, Magnolia Grill and many other companies.

The job fair currently has 13 companies planning to attend with more expected to be added by the end of the week, organizers said.

Any company interested in having a table at the event can contact Aimee Guido at aguido@natchezinc.com or Brandi Boles at brandi@concordiaed.com. A table and two chairs as well as a small sign will be provided for each company that would like to set up. The deadline for companies to sign-up is Aug. 4.

Natchez Inc. Communications Manager, Guido, said the event is free to the public and all job-seeking individuals should take advantage of the opportunities that these businesses have to offer.

“We just encourage people if you’re looking for employment to please come visit our employers and see what’s available here in the region” Guido said. “A lot of our businesses in town are in desperate need of employees following the pandemic and things opening back up.”

Anyone who plans to attend should bring all necessary interview documents such as a resume as well as any available certificates, ACT or SAT test scores.

“Dress for work and come with your resume and be ready to visit with somebody that you could potentially go to work for,” Guido said.

For more information about the upcoming job fair, please contact Natchez Inc. at info@natchezinc.com.