Aug. 14, 1930 – July 19, 2021

Services for Nina Carter Wilson, 90, of Monticello, Ark., and formerly of Natchez, who died July 19, 2021, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 23, at Grace United Methodist Church with the Rev. Vicki Landrum officiating. Visitation will be held at the church prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m.

Mrs. Wilson was born August 14, 1930, in Natchez, grew up in Wilkinson County, and was a 1948 graduate of Beech Stand High School. She retired after many years of service from Sears Parts Department. She was a charter member of Grace United Methodist Church where she was active in United Methodist Women for many years. She was a beloved wife, homemaker, and friend who never missed the opportunity to spread cheer and her Christian faith to all she knew.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Rayford “Pete” Wilson; her parents, Ben and Mary Ethel Carter; her eleven brothers and sisters; her son, Stanley Wilson and son-in-law, Darrell Boyte; her grandson, Greg Hawkins; and her special daughter, Debbie Byrd.

She is survived by her children, Janet Wilson, Anona Boyte, Sallie Draper (Kevin) and her special son, Richard Byrd; her nine grandchildren, Laura Hausen (Jeff), Zach Byrd (Wendy), Jack Byrd (Megan), Hannibal Hawkins (Cam), Tanner Boyte, Melissa Boyte (Garrett), Stanley Draper (Stephanie), Luke Draper (Maria), and Benjamin Draper; her seven great-grandchildren, Chelsie, Autumn, Skyler and Athan Hausen, Haley Dudik (Jacob), Layton and Leah Byrd; her two great-great-grandchildren, Ardon Carter and Juniper Dudik; her brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Benny Jack Wilson (Billie Sue), Madeline Carter and Pearl Carter; and her many cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank the loving staff of Magnolia Village, Natchez and Grand Manor, Monticello, AR for their care of our sweet mama.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be sent to Grace United Methodist Church, Natchez. Please visit her online tribute website at bit.ly/ninawilson.