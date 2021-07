WOODVILLE — Services for Sherry Ann Brown Kelly, 64, from St. Francisville, LA, who died July 18, 2021, at West Feliciana Hospital will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 24, 2021, at New Zion Hill Baptist Church, 116 Bilbo Street, Woodville, Mississippi with Pastor Tyser W. Brown, Sr. officiating under the direction of D. Rollins Funeral Home.