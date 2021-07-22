Willie Mae Townsend White

Jan. 3, 1932 – July 17, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Willie Mae White, 89, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on July 17, 2021, in Natchez will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at New Hope Baptist Church at 12 p.m. with Rev. Larry Wright officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at First Moses Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation services will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Saturday, July 24, 2021, from 10 a.m. until service time.

Ms. Willie was born on January 3, 1932, in Adams County, to Willie Townsend and Alease Colston.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons; five brothers; two sisters; four grandchildren; one great grandson; and a very special friend.

Dwa leaves to cherish her memories her children: Marshall (Marilyn) Townsend, Florence Glover, Larry White, Carolyn Dunmore, Lisa (Herman) Washington, and Jeremy K. White all of Natchez and Kamesha D. White and Alease (Tyrone) Gooseberry of Dallas, TX.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.