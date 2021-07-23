Crime Reports: July 25, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Cassandra Lynn Washington, 42, 125 Auburn Avenue, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. Bond set at $750.00.

Arrests — Wednesday

Bryan Kerry McKnight, 43, 115 Woodville Drive, Natchez, on charge of aggravated assault – domestic violence. No bond set.

Reports — Friday

Domestic disturbance on John R. Junkin Drive.

Missing person on Ford Street.

Reports — Thursday

Intelligence report on State Street.

Malicious mischief on Jackson Street.

Theft on South Pearl Street.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two intelligence reports on Devereux Drive.

Theft on North Wall Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Domestic disturbance on Old Washington Road.

False alarm on Highland Boulevard.

Fight in progress on Lewis Drive.

Breaking and entering on Dumas Drive.

Reports — Wednesday

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Unoccupied vehicle on Inez Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive/Tracetown.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Hit and run on High Street.

Hit and run on Devereux Drive.

Simple assault on Woodville Drive.

Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Woodville Drive.

Welfare concern/check on Broadway Street.

Theft on Mary Agnes Lane.

Unwanted subject on Frankln Street.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Auburn Avenue.

Loud noise/music on Edgewood Road.

Adams County

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Mardriquez Rashard Carr Jr., 19, 107 Amse Court, Natchez, on charge of possession of a controlled substance schedule II. Held without bond.

Arrests — Thursday

Audrey Rochelle Cotton, 27, 112 Ram Circle, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. Released on $500.00 bond.

George John Nosser Jr., 68, 109 Laurel Hill Drive, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Sonya Renee Bacon, 39, 18 St. Catherine Street, Natchez, on charge of failure to appear. Held on $54.75 bond.

Cartrell Harris, 63, 39-A Marin Avenue, Natchez, on charge of trespassing. Held on $500.00 bond.

Rex Edward Lambert, 23, 22 Coventry Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court – failure to appear. Held without bond.

Reports — Friday

Reckless driving on Cloverhill Road.

Accident on Liberty Road.

Reports — Thursday

Fraud/false pretense on Cedar Lane.

Breaking and entering on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on Magnolia Avenue.

Traffic stop on Shadow Lane.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Triumph Lane.

Malicious mischief on Old Highway 84 No. 1.

Civil matter on Dixie Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

False alarm on Club Drive.

Reports — Wednesday

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Lost/stolen tag on State Street.

Simple assault on State Street.

Traffic stop on Firetower Road.

Traffic stop on South Canal Street.

Two traffic stops on Kingston Road.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Reckless driving on Myrtle Drive.

Traffic stop on Hobo Fork Road.

Traffic stop at Holiday Apartments.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Suspicious activity on Redd Loop Road.

False alarm on Clifford Road.

Disturbing the peace on Second Street.

Traffic stop on McCabe Street.

Concordia Parish

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Cavell Desmod Davis, 31, 204 Vidalia Drive, Ridgecrest, on charges of cruelty to a juvenile (two counts).

Andrew K. Banks, 22, 1973 Louisiana 65, Clayton, on charges of simple assault, simple criminal damage to property and a bench warrant for failure to appear.

Reports — Thursday

Auto Accident on Louisiana 568

Medical call on Cadet Street

Disturbance on Cowan Street

Auto Accident on East Road

Unwanted person on Vidalia Drive

Medical call on Carter Street

Unwanted person on Roundtree Road

Disturbance on Carter Street

Disturbance on Louisiana 65

Auto Accident on Carter Street

Disturbance on Louisiana 909

Medical call on Westlake Drive

Disturbance on Eagle Road

Medical call on Traxler Road

Medical call on Lee Avenue

Medical call on Cowan Street

Miscellaneous call on Smith Lane

Medical call on Cadet Street