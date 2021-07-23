Crime Reports: July 25, 2021
Published 7:12 pm Friday, July 23, 2021
Natchez Police Department
Arrests — Thursday
Cassandra Lynn Washington, 42, 125 Auburn Avenue, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. Bond set at $750.00.
Arrests — Wednesday
Bryan Kerry McKnight, 43, 115 Woodville Drive, Natchez, on charge of aggravated assault – domestic violence. No bond set.
Reports — Friday
Domestic disturbance on John R. Junkin Drive.
Missing person on Ford Street.
Reports — Thursday
Intelligence report on State Street.
Malicious mischief on Jackson Street.
Theft on South Pearl Street.
Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Two intelligence reports on Devereux Drive.
Theft on North Wall Street.
Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Accident on U.S. 61 North.
Domestic disturbance on Old Washington Road.
False alarm on Highland Boulevard.
Fight in progress on Lewis Drive.
Breaking and entering on Dumas Drive.
Reports — Wednesday
Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.
Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Disturbance on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Unoccupied vehicle on Inez Street.
Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive/Tracetown.
Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Hit and run on High Street.
Hit and run on Devereux Drive.
Simple assault on Woodville Drive.
Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Intelligence report on Woodville Drive.
Welfare concern/check on Broadway Street.
Theft on Mary Agnes Lane.
Unwanted subject on Frankln Street.
Accident on U.S. 61 South.
Traffic stop on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Auburn Avenue.
Loud noise/music on Edgewood Road.
Adams County
Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Friday
Mardriquez Rashard Carr Jr., 19, 107 Amse Court, Natchez, on charge of possession of a controlled substance schedule II. Held without bond.
Arrests — Thursday
Audrey Rochelle Cotton, 27, 112 Ram Circle, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. Released on $500.00 bond.
George John Nosser Jr., 68, 109 Laurel Hill Drive, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released on $500.00 bond.
Arrests — Wednesday
Sonya Renee Bacon, 39, 18 St. Catherine Street, Natchez, on charge of failure to appear. Held on $54.75 bond.
Cartrell Harris, 63, 39-A Marin Avenue, Natchez, on charge of trespassing. Held on $500.00 bond.
Rex Edward Lambert, 23, 22 Coventry Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court – failure to appear. Held without bond.
Reports — Friday
Reckless driving on Cloverhill Road.
Accident on Liberty Road.
Reports — Thursday
Fraud/false pretense on Cedar Lane.
Breaking and entering on U.S. 61 North.
Intelligence report on State Street.
Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.
Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.
Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Disturbance on Magnolia Avenue.
Traffic stop on Shadow Lane.
Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.
Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.
Traffic stop on Triumph Lane.
Malicious mischief on Old Highway 84 No. 1.
Civil matter on Dixie Drive.
Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.
False alarm on Club Drive.
Reports — Wednesday
Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.
Lost/stolen tag on State Street.
Simple assault on State Street.
Traffic stop on Firetower Road.
Traffic stop on South Canal Street.
Two traffic stops on Kingston Road.
Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.
Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.
Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.
Reckless driving on Myrtle Drive.
Traffic stop on Hobo Fork Road.
Traffic stop at Holiday Apartments.
Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.
Suspicious activity on Redd Loop Road.
False alarm on Clifford Road.
Disturbing the peace on Second Street.
Traffic stop on McCabe Street.
Concordia Parish
Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Thursday
Cavell Desmod Davis, 31, 204 Vidalia Drive, Ridgecrest, on charges of cruelty to a juvenile (two counts).
Andrew K. Banks, 22, 1973 Louisiana 65, Clayton, on charges of simple assault, simple criminal damage to property and a bench warrant for failure to appear.
Reports — Thursday
Auto Accident on Louisiana 568
Medical call on Cadet Street
Disturbance on Cowan Street
Auto Accident on East Road
Unwanted person on Vidalia Drive
Medical call on Carter Street
Unwanted person on Roundtree Road
Disturbance on Carter Street
Disturbance on Louisiana 65
Auto Accident on Carter Street
Disturbance on Louisiana 909
Medical call on Westlake Drive
Disturbance on Eagle Road
Medical call on Traxler Road
Medical call on Lee Avenue
Medical call on Cowan Street
Miscellaneous call on Smith Lane
Medical call on Cadet Street