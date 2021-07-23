Jan. 12, 1950 – July 21, 2021

Donnie G. Thompson, 71, of Magee, passed away peacefully and went to be with his Lord on July 21, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Jackson. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather.

Donnie was born in Shaw to P.G. Thompson and Jamie Canoy Thompson on January 12, 1950. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Diane Davis Thompson, his daughters, Stephanie Thompson and Donna Thompson, his brothers, Guy Thompson and Tommy Thompson, his sister, Edna Cowan, his grandchildren, Tyler Posey (Chelsy), Garrett Manchester and Connor Ford, his great grandchildren, Addison Posey and Tripp Posey and a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Pascal Thompson, his mother, Jamie Thompson, and his sister, Judy Thompson Myers.

Donnie was a graduate of Vidalia High School in 1967 and attended Copiah-Lincoln Community College of Natchez. He retired from Bell South in 2006 with 32 years and six months of service as a cable repair technician. He was a past president of Vidalia, La., Girl’s Softball, and past president of Robinhood Lake One Home Owners Association. Donnie enjoyed fishing, hunting, keeping his yard manicured, cheering on his LSU Tigers, and most importantly spending time with his family. His favorite saying to his family was “Ya’ll are my heart.” His family and friends will always remember him for his comforting words, wisdom and love of nature.

A private family memorial service will be held at The Church of God in Natchez. His burial will be at Magee Cemetery in Magee. There will be a private graveside service.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. William Denny and the entire nursing staff at Bellhaven Select Critical Care Hospital for their compassion and excellent care.

Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon is in charge of final arrangements.