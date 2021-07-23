James Davis

Apr. 23, 1947 – July 15, 2021

Funeral services for James “Stump” Davis, 74, of Waterproof, La., who passed July 15, 2021, at Rapides Regional Medical Center, Alexandria, La., will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at the Vidalia Convention Center with Bishop Justin Conner officiating.

Burial will be at the Consurella Cemetery under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until service time.

James Eddie “Stump” Davis was born April 23, 1947, in Waterproof, the son of Abe Jr. and Ezella Hiner Davis.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Isabell Scott Davis; two sisters, Sarah Howard, Octavia Moore; one brother, Abe Davis III.

Memories are shared with his loving family, his two sons, Jamie Davis, his wife Brenda, Ferriday, La., Al Davis, Natchez; two daughters, Kemmeka Stuckey, her husband John, Vicksburg, Kneishia Davis, Waterproof; four brothers, Willie Johnson (Billie), Waterproof, Cornelius Davis, Pollard Davis, both of Houston, Texas, Stephen Davis (Lora), Washington, N.C.; six sisters, Mary Petty (Harry), Katye Clark, Linda Arline (William), all of Houston, Margarete Allen (Alvis), Petalyma, Calif., Martha Litt, Waterproof, Macy Holmes (Nathaniel), Houston; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com.