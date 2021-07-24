Home With Heroes launches 2021 Wreaths Across America Campaign

NATCHEZ – The Home With Heroes Foundation has begun the 2021 Wreaths Across America campaign in the Miss-Lou.

“We are honored to be part of this program, and to report that for the first time we will undertake a campaign to pay respects with wreaths to the graves marked ‘Unknown U.S. Soldier’ at the Natchez National Cemetery,” said G. Mark LaFrancis, Home With Heroes president. “There are more than 2,500 graves of soldiers whose names are known only to the Lord.”

Many of those unknown soldiers are individuals whose remains were moved from below the Natchez Bluffs and Vidalia levees, LaFrancis said. The soldiers are Civil War veterans, many of whom were U.S. Colored Troops.

“Of course, individuals may honor their loved ones and/or other veterans at the cemetery, and at Greenlawn Memorial Park,” LaFrancis said.

Two Miss-Lou cemeteries participate in the nationwide Wreaths Across America program: Natchez National Cemetery and Greenlawn Memorial Park. A formal program at the cemeteries will be conducted on Saturday Dec. 18, followed by the placing of wreaths. Each wreath sponsorship is $15, and one-third remains in the Miss-Lou to help with Home With Heroes activities. The nonprofit helps veterans and emergency personnel.

“This is a great way not only to honor our deceased veterans, but help local veterans and emergency personnel in need,” LaFrancis said.

The cutoff date for wreath orders is Nov. 30, however individuals, businesses and organizations can order anytime before then. Orders can be placed through the Home With Heroes web site www.homewithheroes.org. There is a download form, or an on-line order process, or by writing to Home With Heroes/WAA, 9 Janice Circle, Natchez, MS 39120. Or, send an email to homewithheroes@live.com and you will receive a form in your email.