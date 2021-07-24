Katherine Junkin Ferguson

A funeral Mass for Katherine Junkin Ferguson, 82, of Natchez, who died Friday, July 23, 2021, will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 26, at Assumption BVM Catholic Church with the Rev. Scott Thomas officiating.

Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church.

Burial will be in the Natchez City Cemetery, under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Ferguson was born July 21 ,1939, in Natchez, the daughter of Richard T. and Rose Kelly Junkin.

She was a lifelong active member of St. Mary Basilica and attended Cathedral School, where she was a standout athlete, particularly in basketball. Her love of Cathedral was lifelong, as she remained an ardent supporter of the school and an active alumna throughout her life.

She attended St. Mary’s Dominican College in New Orleans before graduating from the University of Southern Mississippi. She worked for 38 years as an educator, primarily in the Concordia Parish School System, before retiring.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frederick P. Ferguson; and a sister, Kelly Junkin Graning.

Survivors include her daughter, Caroline Nobile (Douglas) of Natchez; her son, Fred Ferguson Jr. (Mary Helen) of Madison; a sister, Louise Mallory (Duke) of Natchez; two brothers, Richard T. Junkin Jr. (Pat) and John R. Junkin II, both of Natchez; four grandchildren, Jack Ferguson, Anna Katherine McDonough, Selah Ferguson and Camille McDonough; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Serving as pallbearers will be her nephews and great-nephews, including Tom Graning, Rick Junkin, John Ward Junkin, Kole Junkin, Wright Graning and Andrew Beesley.

The family requests memorials be made to the Cathedral School Development Office or to St. Mary Basilica.