Beloved long-time Chancery Clerk, attorney in Adams County dies at 81

NATCHEZ — Thomas J. O’Beirne, a long-time Chancery Clerk of Adams County, died Sunday at age 81.

Darryl Grennell, who formerly served as president of the Adams County Board of Supervisors, said he knew O’Beirne a long time before he became a public official.

“As a little boy at my grandparents’ gas station, he would often stop by there. I was probably in the third or fourth grade when I met him and I’ve known him the majority of my life,” Grennell said.

When Grennell was elected to the Board of Supervisors in 1997, his seat was right beside O’Beirne’s in the board room on State Street. Any question Grennell had, O’Beirne was there to answer from the beginning, he said.

“He was truly an asset not just to me but to the entire county. He helped a lot of people in Adams County and he did it from his heart. He didn’t go around bragging about what he did. … He never bragged about himself,” Grennell said.

O’Beirne served as Chancery Clerk in Adams County for 36 years and didn’t retire from working with the county until Grennell did, he said.

O’Beirne also practiced law in Adams County for many years and served as a state representative.

As such, Grennell said he “opened doors” for him by introducing him to Adams County’s delegation at the state level. O’Beirne’s parents immigrated to Natchez from Ireland to work at the former Armstrong Tire plant. O’Beirne grew up in a house on Homochitto Street with 10 siblings, Grennell said.

His house sat on a large lot with chickens and livestock, and it was O’Beirne’s chore as a little boy to milk the cow every day before Catholic school, he said.

“(O’Beirne) cut a deal with his dad, if he could get a job and earn money to buy milk for the family daily would he allow that in lieu of him milking the cow every morning,” Grennell said. “He got a job at a grocery store job downtown in order to provide milk to the family.”

O’Beirne also worked his way through college in Oxford driving a bread truck and hitchhiked back and forth between work and school before he finished law school.

Grennell said his parents and grandparents were O’Beirne’s first clients when he finally started practicing law in Adams County.

They last spoke when Grennell’s father Tom Grennell died and O’Beirne called to extend his condolences, Grennell said.

“Tommie was a people’s person. Everybody loved him. He never met a stranger,” he said. “He was truly a great guy … a statesman and champion for the people. Natchez and Adams County has lost an asset and sparkling diamond of a citizen.”

This story will be updated with more information.