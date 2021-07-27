Crime Reports: July 28, 2021
Published 6:05 pm Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Natchez Police Department
Arrests — Sunday
Andres Angel Conde, 25, 36 Maple St., on a charge of malicious mischief, less than $1,000.
Arrests — Saturday
Shonvaris Quinta Miles, 41, 16 Damon Ave., on a charge of disorderly conduct, failure to comply. No bond set.
Lorietta Denise Murray, 1389 Martin Luther King Jr. Road, on a charge of false pretenses, felony. No bond set.
Reports — Monday
Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.
Suspicious activity at Family Dollar.
Reports — Sunday
False alarm on Devereux Drive.
Theft on Watkins Street.
Theft on Auburn Avenue.
Malicious mischief on Hope Lane.
Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Civil matter on North Commerce Extension.
False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
False alarm on U.S. 61 North.
Aggravated assault on High Street.
Property damage on North Street.
Welfare concern/check on Sgt. Henry L. Brown Drive.
Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.
Disturbance on Lewis Drive.
Malicious mischief on Broadway Street.
Wrecker needed on Devereux Drive.
False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.
Missing person on Ford Street.
Welfare concern/check on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Threats on North Shields Lane.
Welfare concern/check on Lynda Lee Drive.
Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.
Threats on Lafitte Street.
Unwanted subject on U.S. 61 North.
Adams County
Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Sunday
Nicholas Rashon Brown, 26, 612 Ester Street, Vidalia, La., on charge of aggravated domestic violence. Held without bond.
Marcus Montrell Dionisio, 32, 144 Mount Carmel Drive, Natchez, on charges of possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and DUI – 1st offense. Released on $1,000.00 bond.
Reports — Sunday
False alarm on Club Drive.
Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.
Disturbance on Sandpiper Road.
Disturbance on Morgantown Road.
Theft on Liberty Road.
Traffic stop on Mazique Lane.
Disturbance on Springfield Road.
Simple assault on Farr Road.
Threats on Steam Plant Road.
Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop at Sammy’s Collision.
False alarm on Dunbar Road.
Concordia Parish
Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Monday
Eshawn Edwards, 18, 131 Southside drive, Ferriday on warrant for another agency.
Caleb M Godwin, 32, 148 Raymond Cooper Road, Ferriday, on charges of burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Lorenzo Mays, 43, 171 Southside Drive, Ferriday, on charges of three counts of failure to register as a sex offender and resisting an officer.
Kayon L Atkins, 25, 342 Loomis Lane, Clayton, on charges of possession of stolen things, warrant for other agency.
Tajoree A. McCray, 28, Croset Drive, Ferriday, 28, on charges of disturbing the peace, resisting an officer.
Arrests — Saturday
Farron L. Lewis, 50, 375 Townsend Lane, Ferriday, on charges of bench warrant for failure to appear.
Arrests — Friday
Hunter B. Bailey, 23, 182 Ralphs Road, Vidalia, on charges of attempted kidnapping and domestic abuse battery.
Reports — Tuesday
Medical call on Louisiana 129
Medical call on Lincoln Avenue
Reports — Monday
Medical call on Bayou Drive
Miscellaneous call on US84
Medical call on BB Beard Road
Medical call on US 84
Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle
Disturbance on Abraham Road
Welfare Check on Louisiana 129
Medical call on Smith Lane
Disturbance on Vidalia Drive
Disturbance on Kentucky Avenue
Medical call on Washington Heights Road
Medical call on Black Bayou Road
Medical call on Louisiana 565
Medical call on 8th Street
Miscellaneous call on Lakeshore Drive
Disturbance on Louisiana Avenue
Disturbance on Louisiana 425
Auto Accident on Louisiana 425
Medical call on Clark Circle
Reports — Sunday
Medical call on Louisiana 129
Medical call on Cowan Street
Medical call on Carter Street
Disturbance on Morris Road
Miscellaneous call on Ralphs Road
Miscellaneous call on Townsend Lane
Medical call on Ellard Road
Miscellaneous call on Country Meadows Road
Miscellaneous call on Carter Street
Medical call on Mimosa Street
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 906
Disturbance on US84
Miscellaneous call on Green Acres Road
Auto Accident on US84
Disturbance on Ralphs Road
Miscellaneous call on Carter Street
Reports — Saturday
Disturbance on Belle Grove Circle
Fire on Carter Street
Miscellaneous call on Sportsman Lane
Miscellaneous call on US84
Disturbance on Sunflower Lane
Missing person on US 84
Miscellaneous call on Mimosa Drive
Missing person on Hammett Addition Circle
Missing person on Louisiana 129
Arrest on Townsend Lane
Medical call on Oak Street
Business burglary on Louisiana 425
Miscellaneous call on Lower Levee Road
Disturbance on Louisiana 65
Medical call on US 84
Medical call on 6th street
Fight on Louisiana 908
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 15
Miscellaneous call on Townsend Lane
Medical call on Shady Acres Circle
Miscellaneous call on EE Wallace Boulevard
Reports — Friday
Juvenile problem on Smart Lane
Theft on airport road
Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle
Auto Accident on Willow Drive
Miscellaneous call on Lincoln Avenue
Unwanted person on US84
Auto Accident on Carter Street
Alarms on Moose Lodge Road
Disturbance on E.E Wallace Boulevard
Fire on US 84
Disturbance on Belle Grove Circle
Medical call on US84
Miscellaneous call on Vidalia Drive
Disturbance on Miller Street
Medical call on Louisiana 909
Vidalia Police Department
Arrests — Sunday
Keyshawn I Cage, 25, 111 South Hickory, Vidalia, on bench warrant for failure to appear.
Ferriday Police Department
Arrests — Friday
Mary E. Sturdivant, 36, 193 Abraham Lane, Ferriday, on charges of simple criminal damage to property, resisting an officer and principal to theft by shoplifting.