Crime Reports: July 28, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Andres Angel Conde, 25, 36 Maple St., on a charge of malicious mischief, less than $1,000.

Arrests — Saturday

Shonvaris Quinta Miles, 41, 16 Damon Ave., on a charge of disorderly conduct, failure to comply. No bond set.

Lorietta Denise Murray, 1389 Martin Luther King Jr. Road, on a charge of false pretenses, felony. No bond set.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Suspicious activity at Family Dollar.

Reports — Sunday

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Theft on Watkins Street.

Theft on Auburn Avenue.

Malicious mischief on Hope Lane.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Civil matter on North Commerce Extension.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Aggravated assault on High Street.

Property damage on North Street.

Welfare concern/check on Sgt. Henry L. Brown Drive.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Disturbance on Lewis Drive.

Malicious mischief on Broadway Street.

Wrecker needed on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Missing person on Ford Street.

Welfare concern/check on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Threats on North Shields Lane.

Welfare concern/check on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Threats on Lafitte Street.

Unwanted subject on U.S. 61 North.

Adams County

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Nicholas Rashon Brown, 26, 612 Ester Street, Vidalia, La., on charge of aggravated domestic violence. Held without bond.

Marcus Montrell Dionisio, 32, 144 Mount Carmel Drive, Natchez, on charges of possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and DUI – 1st offense. Released on $1,000.00 bond.

Reports — Sunday

False alarm on Club Drive.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Disturbance on Sandpiper Road.

Disturbance on Morgantown Road.

Theft on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on Mazique Lane.

Disturbance on Springfield Road.

Simple assault on Farr Road.

Threats on Steam Plant Road.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop at Sammy’s Collision.

False alarm on Dunbar Road.

Concordia Parish

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Eshawn Edwards, 18, 131 Southside drive, Ferriday on warrant for another agency.

Caleb M Godwin, 32, 148 Raymond Cooper Road, Ferriday, on charges of burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

Lorenzo Mays, 43, 171 Southside Drive, Ferriday, on charges of three counts of failure to register as a sex offender and resisting an officer.

Kayon L Atkins, 25, 342 Loomis Lane, Clayton, on charges of possession of stolen things, warrant for other agency.

Tajoree A. McCray, 28, Croset Drive, Ferriday, 28, on charges of disturbing the peace, resisting an officer.

Arrests — Saturday

Farron L. Lewis, 50, 375 Townsend Lane, Ferriday, on charges of bench warrant for failure to appear.

Arrests — Friday

Hunter B. Bailey, 23, 182 Ralphs Road, Vidalia, on charges of attempted kidnapping and domestic abuse battery.

Reports — Tuesday

Medical call on Louisiana 129

Medical call on Lincoln Avenue

Reports — Monday

Medical call on Bayou Drive

Miscellaneous call on US84

Medical call on BB Beard Road

Medical call on US 84

Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle

Disturbance on Abraham Road

Welfare Check on Louisiana 129

Medical call on Smith Lane

Disturbance on Vidalia Drive

Disturbance on Kentucky Avenue

Medical call on Washington Heights Road

Medical call on Black Bayou Road

Medical call on Louisiana 565

Medical call on 8th Street

Miscellaneous call on Lakeshore Drive

Disturbance on Louisiana Avenue

Disturbance on Louisiana 425

Auto Accident on Louisiana 425

Medical call on Clark Circle

Reports — Sunday

Medical call on Louisiana 129

Medical call on Cowan Street

Medical call on Carter Street

Disturbance on Morris Road

Miscellaneous call on Ralphs Road

Miscellaneous call on Townsend Lane

Medical call on Ellard Road

Miscellaneous call on Country Meadows Road

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Medical call on Mimosa Street

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 906

Disturbance on US84

Miscellaneous call on Green Acres Road

Auto Accident on US84

Disturbance on Ralphs Road

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Reports — Saturday

Disturbance on Belle Grove Circle

Fire on Carter Street

Miscellaneous call on Sportsman Lane

Miscellaneous call on US84

Disturbance on Sunflower Lane

Missing person on US 84

Miscellaneous call on Mimosa Drive

Missing person on Hammett Addition Circle

Missing person on Louisiana 129

Arrest on Townsend Lane

Medical call on Oak Street

Business burglary on Louisiana 425

Miscellaneous call on Lower Levee Road

Disturbance on Louisiana 65

Medical call on US 84

Medical call on 6th street

Fight on Louisiana 908

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 15

Miscellaneous call on Townsend Lane

Medical call on Shady Acres Circle

Miscellaneous call on EE Wallace Boulevard

Reports — Friday

Juvenile problem on Smart Lane

Theft on airport road

Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle

Auto Accident on Willow Drive

Miscellaneous call on Lincoln Avenue

Unwanted person on US84

Auto Accident on Carter Street

Alarms on Moose Lodge Road

Disturbance on E.E Wallace Boulevard

Fire on US 84

Disturbance on Belle Grove Circle

Medical call on US84

Miscellaneous call on Vidalia Drive

Disturbance on Miller Street

Medical call on Louisiana 909

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Keyshawn I Cage, 25, 111 South Hickory, Vidalia, on bench warrant for failure to appear.

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Friday

Mary E. Sturdivant, 36, 193 Abraham Lane, Ferriday, on charges of simple criminal damage to property, resisting an officer and principal to theft by shoplifting.