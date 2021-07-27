Aug. 30, 1957 – July 20, 2021

Funeral services for Linda Herrington, 63, of Houston, Texas, formerly of Ferriday, La., will be held Friday, July 30, 2021, at Mt. Beulah Baptist Church in Ferriday under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday.

Pastor Larry Andrews will officiate. Burial will follow at the Natchez National Cemetery in Natchez.

Mrs. Herrington, daughter of Tom and Evelyn Herron Wallace was born in Painsville, Ohio and died at the Methodist Hospital in Sugarland, Texas. She was of the Baptist faith and an event planner for Schlumberger.

She is survived by her husband, Allen Herrington, Jr. of Houston; her son, Thomas Herrington (Vanessa); daughter, Aleasha D. Herrington; grandchildren, Dominic, Isaiah, Tatianna, Thomas, Terrance Herrington; Brayden Villarini; daughter-in-law, Brittany Autum; godparents, Raymond and Marjean Lawson; god-sisters, Lisa L. Hayes, Ragina R. Worthy.

Also special friends, Monica D. Arrington, Lucy Willis, Rejina Richards Wyche, Rosalind Gaither and a countless number of true friends from Schlumberger, hometown of Painsville, Houston, Ferriday and Natchez and places all over the world. And lastly, her grand-puppies, Bambi and Bailey.

Preceding Mrs. Herrington in death are her parents and one aunt, Pearlie Chambers.

COVID-19 guidelines will be strictly enforced. Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com.