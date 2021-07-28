April 2, 1933 – July 27, 2021

NATCHEZ — Services for Betty Jean Aldridge, 88, of Natchez who died Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Natchez will 4 p.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bo Swilley officiating.

Burial will follow at the Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Aldridge was born April 2, 1933, in Natchez, the daughter of Ollie Poindexter and Beatrice Powell Poindexter.

She loved Natchez and its history. She worked many years with the Supermarket Operations.

Mrs. Aldridge was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Billy Ray Aldridge; one son, Stanley Lee Aldridge; her brothers, Charles, Earl, Albert and Harold Poindexter; sister Annie Poindexter.

Survivors include, son, Bubba Aldridge (Karla); daughters, Lynda O’Quinn, Janet Loy (Tim), Lisa Aldridge; Velvet Nelson (Bubba); grandchildren Stephanie Cornwell (Gerald), Heather Brewer (Dan), Holly McDonald (Josh), Jessica Aldridge, Benjamin Joiner (Kellie), David Joiner, Matt Loy (Lodie), Phillip Loy, Haley Burson (Michael), Clint McGarry (Amanda), Emilee Watts (Weston), Lauren Milner (Joey); a number of great grandchildren; and one great great granddaughter.

Pallbearers will be Reed Brewer, David Joiner, Benjamin Joiner, Matt Loy, Phillip Loy and Clint McGarry.

Honorary pallbearers will be her grandsons and great grandsons.

Memorials may be made to Community Chapel Church of God in Natchez.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.