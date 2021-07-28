Natchez to host junior tournament

NATCHEZ — The Norman Puckett Junior tournament will tee off Aug. 7 and finish on Aug. 8 at the Duncan Park Golf Course, golf course superintendent Greg Brooking said.

“This is a premier tournament for the region. Normally under par scores win the tournament,” Brooking said. “There are currently four Natchez kids signed up. The majority of kids are coming from out of town. Hannah Hinckley is coming back. She is from McComb and was our 2019 winner.”

To register for the tournament, go to the Mississippi Golf Association website. The registration fee is $93. There are age groups for boys and girls.

The boys’ group A is 18 to 16 years old, B is 15 to 14 years old, C is 13 to 12 years old, D is 11 to 10 years old and group E is 9 years old and under. The girls’ group A is 18 to 16 years old, B is 15 to 13 years old, C is 12 to 10 years old and group E is 9 years old and under.

Most players in the tournament belong to the older age group. The older juniors will compete in two rounds of 18 holes. Younger players will play two rounds of nine holes, he said. The public is welcome to watch the junior golf tournament.

“We always have a tremendous gallery of people,” Brooking said. “Every family who comes in takes two or three rooms, which is an asset for the community. The tournament excites the local juniors. It makes the juniors practice more so they can get better. We want to get our juniors excited about it. They can look at it and say I want to play like these juniors.”

In all 36-hole divisions, first place wins a driver of their choice, second place wins a 3-wood of their choice, third place wins a hybrid of their choice and fourth place wins a dozen Titleist balls.

Sponsors are providing the prizes. Visit Natchez is one of the sponsors of the tournament, he said. As the championship grows to include more players from out of state, he hopes local golfers are inspired to play and win.

“My dream is to one day have a child from Natchez win the Norman Puckett Championship,” Brooking said.

Tee times for the Norman Puckett Junior Championship will be on the MGA website the Thursday before the tournament.