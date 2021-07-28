Thomas L. Boone

GILBERT — Funeral services for Thomas L. “Tom” Boone, 87, of Gilbert, La., will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Dennard First National Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bobby Arnold and Rev. Mickey Gallup officiating. Interment will follow in Oakley Cemetery, Gilbert, LA. Visitation will be from noon until service time Sunday, July 25, 2021, at the funeral home, all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro, La.

Mr. Thomas, a member of Eureka Baptist Church, passed away July 22, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was a retired sales manager from Natchez Ford and a United States Army Veteran.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Louella Welch; brothers, Louis Boone, Luther Boone and Dickie Welch; and a sister, Loyce Lofton.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Gaye Lofton Boone of Gilbert, La., sister, Sherlie Lofton of Copperas Cove, Texas; daughters, Denise Bourgeois and her husband Dale of Schriever, La., Diane Gallup and her husband Mickey of Winnsboro, sons, Eddie Boone of Monterey, La., and Darrell Boone and his wife Nikki of Winnsboro, daughter, Loretta Blankenstein and her husband Don of Vidalia, La., and niece, Ramona Enterkin; 12 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Chad Boone, Josh Boone, Keith Boone, DeWayne Finley, Dusty Gallup, Nathan Gallup, Jay Lofton, and Dillon McMillin.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Charlie Armstrong, Barry Barrington, Todd Barrington, Alan Boone, Guy Boone, Louie Boone, Stacy Boone, Jerry Hill, and Larry Wesberry.

Memorials may be made to Gideons International and St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital.

Online registry/condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com.