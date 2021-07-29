Courthouse records: July 30, 2021

Adams County

July 16-22

Civil suits:

Estate of Raymond L. Davis.

Estate of Glenda Ellis Davis.

Estate of David A. Bell.

J.T. Robinson v. Nellie Faye Havard et al.

US Bank Trust v. Dwayne Gatlin et al.

Estate of Irma L. Jackson.

Estate of Roger Lee King Sr.

Demeshia L. Harris v. Derrick T. Cyprian.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

Richard Stewart, 62, Natchez to Jessie LaVada Booth, 61, Tallulah, La.

Joshua Rodolph West, 30, Natchez to Tiffany Nicole Evans, 29, Natchez.

Shelton James Busby, 33, Natchez to Charlenee Ashley Jones (Frost), 34, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

July 15-21

Tabitha M. Wroten to Clifton E. Creel Jr. and Pamela Faye Creel, lot 246 Montebello Subdivision.

Jacqueline Murray, Roddrick D. Murray and Freddrick Murray Jr. to Otha Riggins and Rita Riggins, lot 83 Northview Subdivision, Third Development.

J.D.L. Builders, L.L.C. to Timothy LaPrairie, lot 14 Ashburn Woods Subdivision.

Bornman Family Trust to Mary Anthony Hensley and JoAnna Lea Hensley, a portion of Selma Plantation.

Robert Cothern to Walter Wallace, lot 8 Greenfield Plantation.

Sim McRae Mosby and Elizabeth C Mosby to Joshua A. Loy and Carol S. Loy, lot 160 Nottaway Trail Development, a portion of Beau Pré Country Club Subdivision.

Mark Gregory Iles to Mark Gregory Iles and Caroline Hungerford Iles, land from the intersection of the West boundary of Woodlands Plantation and the east boundary of Greenfield Plantation.

Matthew Hall Leigh to Aaron Wesley, lot 216 Grant Park Subdivision.

David K. Moore and Stephanie C. Moore to Todd Marshall Fulmer Jr., a 2.659 Acre portion of lot 37 Anchorage Subdivision, Third Development.

Mortgages:

July 15-21

APLACE2CRASH, LLC to United Mississippi Bank, land from the intersection of Wensel Street and South Wall Street.

Bruce Properties, LLC to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, land beginning at a ½” iron pin at the point where the easterly line of lot A of Rand Subdivision intersects with the southerly line of Foster Mound Road.

Roderick King and Jarita King to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, land fronting on the West side of Pine Street in Block No. 41.

Clifton E. Creel Jr. and Pamela Faye Creel to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 246 Montebello Subdivision.

Otha Riggins and Rita Riggins to Flagstar Bank, lot 83 Northview Subdivision, Third Development.

Pamela Lynn Justice and Joseph William Parker Jr. to First Community Mortgage, Inc., lot 37 Village Green I.

Wayne Ray Havard and Lana Nicole Havard to United Mississippi Bank, Bude Branch, land commencing at the Southwest corner of lot 8 Whispering Pines Subdivision.

Timothy LaPrairie to Mortgage Research Center, LLC d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans, lot 14 Ashburn Woods Subdivision.

Bernard Ladale Tradewell to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lots 24 and 25 of the subdivision of part of Braxton Hills Plantation.

Gary S. O’Neal and Karen W. O’Neal to Loandepot.com, lots 31 and 32 Traceway Estates, Second Development.

Willard J. Madison and Rebecca Madison to Mutual of Omaha Mortgage, Inc., a 1.16 acre lot being lot 9-C China Villa Plantation.

Mark E. McCann and Pamela A. McCann to GMFS, LLC, lot 13 Azalea Gardens, being a portion of Hedges Plantation.

Mark Anthony Hensley and JoAnna Lea Hensley to American Airlines Federal Credit Union, a portion of Selma Plantation.

Walter Wallace and Rita Wallace to Quicken Loans, LLC, lot 8 Greenfield Subdivision.

Mark Jason McGehee and Emily S. McGehee to Trustmark National Bank, lot 37 Westover Heights Subdivision, Fourth Development.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, July 22

Civil cases:

Benedict Udemgba v. Mercy Davis.

Natchez Hospital v. Otis Faust.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Tara Clary.

Jacob Law Group v. Michael Muhammad.

Clevana Lewis v. Ryan Mullen.

United Credit Corporation v. Linda Johnson.

Midland Credit v. Weslynn Williams.

Natchez Hospital v. Chasity Martin.

Natchez Hospital v. Ruth Hence.

Natchez Hospital v. Lashonda Dixon.

Natchez Hospital v. Jessica Knight.

Barbara Gaines v. Priscilla Phipps.

Leslie Starling v. Andrea Smith.

Fast Money v. Cedric Stamply.

Concordia Parish

July 16-22

Civil suits:

Heath Higdon v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.

Heath Higdon v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.

Teagan Higdon (Minor) v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.

Heath Higdon v. Melvin James Washington.

Courtney Green v. McGowan Working Partners, Inc.

Janequia Green v. McGowan Working Partners, Inc.

Javonta Green v. McGowan Working Partners, Inc.

Jerome Green Jr. v. McGowan Working Partners, Inc.

Jerome Green Jr. v. Elmer L. Piper.

Diane C. Vaughn v. Sue W. Eyrich.

Diane C. Vaughn v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Company.

Crown Asset Management v. Bridgette Keykendall.

Bank of America v. Donna Thornhill.

State of Louisiana v. Raymond Mansfield.

Robin Strauss v. Raymond Mansfield.

In Re: Frank Wilson Grantham.

Divorces:

Frederick Marvel v. Karen Marvel.

Windy Adams v. James Adams.

Cora Morace v. Donald J. Kirkland.

Marriage license applications:

Melvin Allison Ricard, 56, Ferriday to Doris Poole, 57, Ferriday.

Deed transactions:

Catherine Rice to Tammy Case Wilkinson, lot 11 Minorca Fishing Camp.

Ratcliff Development, LLC to Robon Partners, LLC, lots 1 & 2, 3, 9, 10, 11 and 12, Block No. 25 of the Town of Ferriday.

Henry King Farmer Jr. to Courtney Gibson, lots 1 and 2, Block No. 45 Bingham Addition.

Glenda D. Edwards Living Trust to KTCJ Holdings, LLC, all of lot 2 and one-half of lot 3 Horseshoe Lake Estates.

Carol Cosper Braswell to Lmaries, Inc., lots 3, 4, 5 and 6 of lot 17 Sycamore Plantation Subdivision.

Bonnie Anne Logan to Christy Bowman, lots 23 and 24 Audubon Acres Subdivision.

Alicia Danielle Henness to Clifford Wall, lots 13 and 14 Alabama Plantation.

Donna Keith to Janequia Green, lots 50 and 51 Bingham McClure Addition.

Hometown Development and Construction, LLC to Kenneth Davis, lot 5, Block No. 1 Helena Park Subdivision.

Earl Lyles to Keyondris Jefferson, lot 47, Block No. 1 Ridgecrest Subdivision.

Tracey R. Tait to William A. Hollowell, lot 8 First Lattimore Acres Subdivision.

James G. Bradford to Latorri Demetris Smith, lot 1 County Clare Addition.

Tabitha M. Wroten to Wicahpi Dawnkiska, lots 42 and 43 Cross Addition.

Mortgages:

Courtney Gibson to Quicken Loans, LLC, lots 1 and 2, Block No. 45 Bingham Addition.

KTCJ Holdings, LLC to Resource Bank, all of lot 2 and one-half of lot 3 Horseshoe Lake Estates.

Christy Bowman to American Financial Network, Inc., lots 23 and 24 Audubon Acres Subdivision.

Ryan Lowry Forman to Delta Bank, lot 60 Taconey Subdivision.

Denny Lee Johnson to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 32 Georgetown Subdivision.

Kenneth Lee Davis to USDA, lot 5, Block No. 1 Helena Park Subdivision.

Julie Love to Loandepot.com, lot 9 Weecama Plantation.

Glen A. Book to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lots 7 and 9 Harper Estate.

William A. Hollowell to Fidelity Bank, lot 8 First Lattimore Acres Subdivision.

Latorri Demetris Smith to Eustis Mortgage Corporation, lot 1 County Clare Addition.

Jason Cross to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lots 41 and 42 Cross Addition.