Sept. 8, 1937 – July 23, 2021

NATCHEZ — Services for Virginia Lee McCullen Walker, 83, of Natchez, who died Friday, July 23, 2021, in Natchez will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Forest Aid Baptist Church with Rev. LeRoy White officiating.

Burial will follow at Grove A.M.E. cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 30, 2021, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home and on Saturday, July 31, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The visitation at the funeral home is a walk-through visitation and you are required to wear a mask. Social distancing is being practiced.

Virginia was born September 8, 1937, the daughter of Richard McCullen and Ernestine Monroe McCullen. She was a 1955 graduate of Sadie V. Thompson and attended Alcorn State. She was previously employed with Natchez Mattress Furniture for 41 years. Mrs. Walker was a member of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church and enjoyed sewing, reading, cooking, cleaning and doing things for others.

She is preceded in death by her parents, sons Kermit Walker, Alfred Walker; grandson Chavarius “Chuck” Martin; sister-in-Christ, Mary Newborn.

Virginia leaves to cherish her memories: sons, Willie Hence (Lynn), Clifton Walker, Edward Walker (April); daughters, Dr. Carla Walker Richardson (Willie), Ruth Hence, Stephanie Hence, Sherry Hence Williams, Jennifer Hence, Debra Hence; brother, Le’Andrew McCullen; Goddaughters, Subrina Matthews, LaTanyle Kenndy, Geraldine Lewis; Godson, Marvin Merrick; 19 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.