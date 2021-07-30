UPDATE: Law enforcement seeks help locating Natchez man missing since July 21

NATCHEZ — Law enforcement and the friends and family of a young adult man who is missing are asking for help from their community to find him.

A digital flyer has circulated around social media asking for anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Bill Calvin Jr., age 20, to contact his family or the Natchez Police Department at 601-445-5565.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said the young man had not been seen since Wednesday, July 21, and he was reported missing to police on Sunday.

Daughtry said his last known location was near Morgantown Middle School in Natchez.

According to information put on social media by family, he was last seen wearing a black shirt and camouflage shorts. He is described as being 5 feet and 5 inches tall, 160 pounds and having brown eyes and short black hair.

“If anyone has seen him our hears of anything that could help us find him, please call the Natchez Police Department, or if you don’t want to call us you can always call Crime Stoppers,” Daughtry said.

Southwest Mississippi Regional Crime Stoppers allows citizens to leave tips for law enforcement agencies anonymously. Phone numbers are scrambled to conceal the reporter’s identity.

To contact Crime Stoppers, call 1-888-442-5001 or download the P3 app using any mobile device.