Woman allegedly involved in man’s killing arrested in Fayette

FAYETTE — Law enforcement of Jefferson County arrested a second suspect in a Friday, July 23, homicide in Fayette.

According to a news release put on social media Friday by Jefferson County Sheriff James E. Bailey Sr., officers arrested Wanda Young on first-degree murder and conspiracy charges in connection with the shooting death of Kevin Hill last week.

“This is an ongoing investigation and more arrests are possible,” Bailey said.

The 48-year-old was reportedly shot and killed at approximately 3 p.m. July 23 while sitting in his car at the 1100 block of Main Street in Fayette and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers who witnessed the shooting also arrested Jonathan Young, 18.

A statement provided to the sheriff’s office said the reason for the shooting is “personal,” authorities said in a news release.