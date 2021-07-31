Neighbors, officials gather to celebrate 31st annual Minorville Jubilee

The Minorville Jubilee on Saturday afforded the Minor Street neighborhood and surrounding community an opportunity to meet their elected officials and receive free school supplies, masks and hand sanitizer on Saturday.

Natchez historian Darrell White said the annual celebration for the youth and residents of Minorville and surrounding neighborhoods was founded 31 years ago and is believed to be the oldest African American community celebration in the City of Natchez.

The theme this year is “Minorville Throwback,” so some attendees wore T-shirts from previous years’ celebrations while White offered a detailed history of the event.

Attending the event were several elected city and county officials, such as Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson, Ward 4 Alderwoman Felicia Bridgewater-Irving, Adams County Board of Supervisors President Angela Hutchins, Adams County Youth Court Judge Walt Brown and Chancery Court Judge Vincent Davis, guest Alderwoman of Fayette Ella Hudson, Natchez Fire Chief Robert Arrington, Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry, City Clerk Servia Fortenberry, Adams County Interim Tax Collector Terrence Bailey and more.

The city also invited Sara Odem, Executive Director of the statewide non profit organization Mississippi United, to educate attendees about health and wellness and particularly about COVID-19 vaccines.

Odem said one of the organization’s goals is to create a pop up COVID-19 vaccination site in Natchez neighborhoods to reach people who may not have the means to get to a vaccination clinic.