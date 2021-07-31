Nichelle M. Cyprus

Published 6:13 pm Saturday, July 31, 2021

By Staff Reports

Cyprus

April 12, 1970 – July 25, 2021

Graveside Services for Nichelle M. Cyprus, 51, of Natchez, who died July 25, 2021, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Freddy Parker officiating.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services. Social distancing and masks are required.

Online condolences may be sent at www.bateastememorial.com

