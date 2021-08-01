Combine two scrumptious flavors of summer to make this cool treat

When it comes to summer there are two types of desserts that can’t be beat — ice cream and s’mores. To make the ultimate summer treat, doesn’t it make sense to combine the flavors the best summer desserts have to offer?

Below is a recipe for s’mores ice cream — a delightfully creamy and sweet marshmallow ice cream accented with a fudgy swirl and topped off with the sweet crunch of graham crackers.

5 large egg yolks

2 cups whole milk

1 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/3 cup sugar

Pinch of salt

7 ounces marshmallows

Fudge sauce (can be found near ice cream in grocery store)

Graham crackers

1. Combine the whole milk and sugar in a saucepan over medium high heat. Heat the mixture until steaming and bubbles appear at the edges (about 160 degrees). Do not boil.

2. Whisk egg yolks in a large bowl until they turn lemony yellow.

3. Slowly add heated milk mixture to egg yolks while whisking constantly.

4. Pour the mixture back into the saucepan and stir frequently over low heat until thickened. The mixture should coat the back of a spoon (about 175-180 degrees).

5. Pour mixture through a mesh strainer into a large bowl. Add heavy cream, vanilla extract and salt. Set aside.

6. Spread marshmallows on sheet pan lined with parchment paper. Toast the marshmallows under oven broiler. Place oven rack as high as possible and watch marshmallows very closely to ensure they don’t burn. Rotate the marshmallows so that they are evenly toasted on each side.

7. In a blender, add the custard mixture and the toasted marshmallows and puree until smooth.

8. Chill overnight in refrigerator.

9. Freeze in an ice cream machine according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

10. When ice cream is ready spoon out layer of ice cream in freezable container. Add dollops of fudge sauce (not heated). Then cover with another layer of fudge sauce.

11. Using a knife swirl fudge sauce and ice cream together so that it creates a marbleing effect.

12. Let harden in the freezer for an additional few hours before serving.

13. When serving crumble graham crackers on top of scoops of ice cream and serve.