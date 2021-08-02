Lady Tigers mount eight-run rally to defeat Lady Green Wave

CENTREVILLE — Playing two classifications up from what they have in recent years, the Centreville Academy Lady Tigers, the 2020 MAIS Class 2A state champions, played host to the Cathedral High School Lady Green Wave in the season-opener for both teams last Friday night.

In a game that Centreville head coach David Sawyer said didn’t end until after 10 p.m., the Lady Tigers needed an eight-run rally in the bottom of the sixth inning to defeat the Lady Green Wave 10-5.

Cathedral, which was moved up from Class 4A to Class 5A in the “All Other Sports” category, gave Centreville all it could handle. After trailing early 2-0, the Lady Green Wave tied the game at 2-2 and then scored three runs in top of the fifth inning for a 5-2 lead.

However, the Lady Tigers stormed back in a big way in the bottom of the sixth for the come-from-behind win.

“I thought we did a real great job,” Sawyer said. “In the fifth inning they went up 5-2 on us. In the sixth inning we scored eight runs and went up 10-5. We held on from there. We did a good job coming back on them.”

Lana Dalton was the winning pitcher for the Lady Tigers.

Cathedral (0-1) are scheduled to play at Oak Forest Academy in Amite, La. Monday afternoon and at Wilkinson County Christian Academy on Tuesday afternoon.