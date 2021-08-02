Miss-Lou comes together for those in need

Cars were lined up at 7 a.m. Friday, awaiting the beginning of a giveaway of back-to-school backpacks filled with school supplies.

The office of Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten organized the event with generous help from a number of companies and individuals in our community.

The sheriff’s office and volunteers put together more than 1,000 backpacks, and the demand was high.

Such is an indicator of the need in the Natchez community, Patten said, and he’s correct. We do have a significant need here, especially among our children and students.

Our economy has ramped back up after the original year or so of the pandemic, especially taking off after the vaccines became available. However, considering the number of people here who refuse to be vaccinated – and they have their reasons, good and bad no one can be sure what will happen as the Delta variant of the virus takes hold.

The Miss-Lou community is a generous one. When we see a need and ring the battle cry, most typically, as was the case with the sheriff’s school supply giveaway on Friday, our community gathers together and answers the call.

While we are living in uncertain and divided times, we still come together in times of need.

That’s a quality here worth preserving. It’s worth remembering that while our community may be diverse, we have proven time and time again we will come together when needed.