Court Case Conclusions: August 4, 2021

Adams County Justice

Court Cases — End Results

Week of July 23-29:

Alonzo Pete Green charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance: methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Alonzo Pete Green charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance: marijuana with intent. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Alonzo Pete Green charged with possession of crack cocaine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Kennedy Hussain charged with sale of a controlled substance: marijuana. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Nasser Alhumasi charged with possession of a controlled substance: marijuana. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit

Court Cases — End Results

Week of July 23-29:

None.

Natchez Municipal

Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, July 28:

Kimberly Allison Tims, 42, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Kennedy Abdulsalam Hussain, 25, pleaded guilty to violation of municipal criminal ordinances: single sale of light alcohol sale near school. Sentenced to three days suspended. Fine set at $525.75.

Kennedy Abdulsalam Hussain, 25, charged with sale or transfer of tobacco products to persons under 18 years of age prohibited. Case remanded to files.

Michael Christian Burr, 47, charged with motor vehicle: possession of marijuana (1-30 grams) while operating a motor vehicle. Case remanded to files.

Michael Christian Burr, 47, pleaded guilty to DUI – operation of motor vehicle while under influence of intoxicating liquor. Sentenced to 48 hours in jail. Fine set at $870.50.

Koch Rashun Liggans, 20, pleaded guilty to motor vehicle: possession of marijuana – simple possession. Fine set at $523.75.

Koch Rashun Liggans, 20, pleaded guilty to accident: hit and run: property damage only vehicle occupied. Fine set at $527.50.

Brandon Lewis Thompson, 19, charged with shooting inside city limits. Case remanded to files.

Tuesday, July 27:

Bryan Kerry McKnight, 43, charged with aggravated assault – domestic violence. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Damien Keonne Hayes, 26, charged with conspiracy. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Diquan Deontae Seals, 27, charged with conspiracy. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Marcel Dequrn Smith, 22, charged with false personation. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Jamari Devonte Swazy, 23, charged with burglary: dwelling house. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Dantavius Terrell Watson, 31, charged with controlled substance violations. Case bound over to a grand jury.