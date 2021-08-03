Crime Reports: August 4, 2021

Natchez Police Department

No arrests

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Hurricane Road.

Traffic stop at AT&T Store.

Six traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Two traffic stops at Robert Lewis Middle School.

Reports — Sunday

Three false alarms on John R. Junkin Drive.

Breaking and entering on Madison Street.

Suspicious activity on Auburn Avenue.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Miller Avenue.

Malicious mischief on Espero Drive.

Accident on Roth Hill Road.

Intelligence report on Creek Bend Road.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street/Pilgrim Boulevard.

Adams County

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Doyle Gene Seymour, 46, 868 Eagle Road, Vidalia, La., on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Held without bond.

Reports — Sunday

Simple assault on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on Parkway Drive.

False alarm on Traceway Drive.

Hit and run on Anderson Drive.

Property damage on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Theft on Lower Woodville Road.

Concordia Parish

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Ashley A. Thomas, 25, 156 Mount Carmel Drive, Natchez, on charges of computer fraud and identity theft.

Russell Smith Jr., 23, 1102 Church Street, Colfax, on charges of intentional exposure of the AIDS virus.

Arrests — Sunday

Kerstin F. Calhoun, 22, 266 Louisiana 3203, Monterey, on charges of simple criminal damage to property, failure to report an accident.

Bill W. Howell, 45, 208 A Street, Waterproof, on bench warrant for failure to appear.

Calvin King Jr., 59, 636 Shady Acres Circle, Ferriday, on charges of aggravated assault with firearm.

Gerard P. Websten, 29 636 Shady Acres Circle, Ferriday, on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, convicted felon with possession of a firearm, illegal use of a weapon, discharging firearm with in 500 feet of a inhabited dwelling.

Arrests — Saturday

LJ Conner, 45, 607 8th Street, Ferriday, on a bench warrant for failure to appear.

Maurice H. Conner, 40, 607 8th Street, Ferriday, on charges of resisting an officer, possession of schedule II drugs.

Craig M. Jones, 28, 27695 Louisiana 15, Ferriday, on bench warrant for failure to appear, charges of resisting on two counts, possession of Marijuana.

Lachey B. Harris, 44 114 Louisiana Avenue, Waterproof, on a bench warrant for failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II drugs on four counts, resisting with force.

Sherketha R. Green, 35, 609 South 6th Street, Ferriday, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of schedule I drugs.

Arrests — Friday

Jarvis Jarman Davis, 30, 613 7th Street, Ferriday, on charges of possession of schedule I drugs with intent to distribute and careless operation.

Kevin Todd Hamburg, 25, 26356 Louisiana 15, Ferriday, on charge of Second Degree Battery.

Roger W. Lindsey, 32, 26356 Louisiana 15, Ferriday, on felony charge of criminal damage.

Jamer B. Watts 31 187 Wildwood Drive, Buras, on bench warrant for failure to appear.

Reports — Monday

Medical call on Carter Street

Medical call on Miranda Drive

Cruelty to animals on Vidalia Drive

Medical call on Franklin Road

Medical call on Lincoln Avenue

Criminal damage to property on Louisiana 908

Medical call on US 84

Medical call on Louisiana 568

Disturbance on Pear Street

Disturbance on Earl Davis Road

Vandalism on Louisiana 129

Reports — Sunday

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 565

Medical call on Cowan Street

Medical call on Shady Acres Circle

Criminal damage to property on Louisiana 129

Medical call on Carter Street

Disturbance on Ralphs Road

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Medical call on Louisiana 129

Medical call on US 84

Loud music on Levens Addition Road

Disturbance on Ralphs Road

Disturbance on Shady Acres Circle

Medical call on Louisiana 568

Reports — Saturday

Medical call on Cowan Street

Medical call on Danny Drive

Welfare Check on Vidalia Drive

Medical call on Apple Street

Medical call on Concordia Park Drive

Medical call on Cowan Street

Medical call on Early Drive

Welfare check on Louisiana 425

Medical call on US 65

Medical call on Crestview Drive

Disturbance on McAdams Road

Fire on Louisiana 15

Medical call on Kyle Road

Disturbance on Bourke Road

Unwanted person on Green Acres Road

Drug law violation on Louisiana 565

Medical call on US 84

Medical call on Louisiana 129

Disturbance on Louisiana 909

Auto Accident on Louisiana 15

Disturbance on Dianne Street

Drug law violation on 8th Street

Reports — Friday

Disturbance on US 84

Miscellaneous call on US 84

Vandalism on Jefferson Street

Medical call on Concordia Avenue

Medical call on Harris Road

Medical call on Townsend Lane

Medical call on Horton Road

Drug law violation on US 84

Medical call on Carter Street

Theft on Loomis Lane

Loose horses on Louisiana 15

Disturbance on Louisiana 569

Disturbance on Doty Road

Medical call on Carter Street

Medical call on Cowan Street

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 131

Theft on Ferriday Drive