Driver walks away after car leaves road into gully, kudzu

Published 11:53 am Tuesday, August 3, 2021

By Staff Reports

NATCHEZ — Adams County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning on Liberty Road near U.S. Lawn Service.

Sheriff Travis Patten said fortunately the driver was not injured and refused medical care.

He told authorities that he lost control while driving the white 2012 Mustang before 7:45 a.m. Tuesday and ran off of the road into a deep gully filled with kudzu.

A crane was called to the scene to help remove the vehicle.



