First day back to school goes smoothly, safely at NASD

NATCHEZ — More than 1,800 students, all donning masks returned to classrooms in Natchez Adams School District schools on Monday.

NASD Public Relations Director Tony Fields said even with last school year being half virtual with COVID-19 protocols, the first day coming back to school at full force went well.

Susie B. West Elementary students were dressed up in a lot of camouflage and hard hats for their first day back at “academic boot camp,” which is the school’s theme for the start of the new school year.

Everyone on campuses — students, teachers and staff — are required to mask up. However, the little troopers’ squinted eyes still hinted that they were smiling behind the masks.

Fields said 99 percent of all registered students were in attendance. However, those registered consist of only about 65 percent of those who are expected to attend school in the district this year. Fields said he expects the number attending the district this year to increase to about 2,900 students.

Students who were not registered could not attend the first day of school, but registration reopened to those students on Tuesday.

“A lot of students registered late and are still being processed,” he said. “We’re anticipating more students to register and have 100 percent registered in the next week.”

Fields said parents or guardians who need help registering their child can call or visit their child’s school for assistance. For more information on how to register online, visit natchezschools.org and click on “2021-2022 Student Registration.”

When a child is fully registered, you should receive an email or phone call from the child’s school, Fields said.

“Overall, things went well at every school,” Fields said. “I had a chance to go around to all of the schools and the students seemed happy to be back. … We’re looking forward to a great year. We’re doing everything humanly possible to keep our children safe. We’re asking everyone to do what they can do personally to keep everyone safe.”