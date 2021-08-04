Tickets to 21st annual Angels on the Bluff event at Natchez City Cemetery selling fast

By Chloe Abernathy

NATCHEZ — Tickets to the past are selling fast since Angels on the Bluff ticket sales opened on Sunday.

The 21st annual Angels on the Bluff event at the Natchez City Cemetery is scheduled to start on Nov. 11 and continue until Nov.13.

The event will feature traditional tours guided by candlelight through the Historic Natchez City Cemetery. The tours are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. each night and will include seven graveside stops. Each stop will unfold the history of a soul from Natchez’s past as local citizens or descendants of past residents reenact the life of those now gone.

The experience of strolling through the cemetery for this event is one that Angels on the Bluff Event Co-Chairman Catherine Ratcliffe described as being unique and unforgettable.

“It is just a really amazing experience to walk through our beautiful cemetery at night,” Ratcliffe said. “Not only is it educational and entertaining, but it’s a spiritual thing to walk through the cemetery in the quiet of the night and visit with the people who have died many, many years ago and to feel like you’re seeing them in real life.”

Natchez City Cemetery Board Vice President Terry Stutzman said that tickets have been selling at a remarkable rate since sales opened on Sunday. More than half of the available tickets have already been purchased and the Natchez City Cemetery Board is anticipating a sold-out event. Anyone who is interested in attending is encouraged to purchase a ticket while they last.

Tickets will be sold exclusively online this year. These are available to purchase at visitnatchez.org or natchez.ms.us. Each ticket is $35 and will include a shuttle ride from the Visitor Center to the Natchez City Cemetery. All proceeds from the event are going to the upkeep and maintenance of the cemetery.